I am not sure if “a strong mind and a weak mind” concept like a muscle can be used in this context, my friend!

I am not even sure if “abundance of knowledge and understanding” can be constituted “a strong mind” or “wisdom”

A super computer can be erudite! But not sentient intelligence let alone wisdom! A polymath professor does not necessarily a “strong mind” person, let alone being wise.. We all see a lot of foolish polymath professors working for criminal rich clowns and thugs! a,k.a government/State!

Say a mind of Siddhartha Gautama , Laotzi, or Zhuangzi did not have much knowledge and understanding before enlightenment!

IMHO, I just suspect that a curious, fearless, with compassion, and being honest to oneself mind is a strong mind that cannot be controlled and can lead to wisdom or such is wisdom itself…

I just think so..since I see those qualities present in such persons.

But I still don’t know my friend!