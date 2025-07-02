I am not sure if “a strong mind and a weak mind” concept like a muscle can be used in this context, my friend!
I am not even sure if “abundance of knowledge and understanding” can be constituted “a strong mind” or “wisdom”
A super computer can be erudite! But not sentient intelligence let alone wisdom! A polymath professor does not necessarily a “strong mind” person, let alone being wise.. We all see a lot of foolish polymath professors working for criminal rich clowns and thugs! a,k.a government/State!
Say a mind of Siddhartha Gautama , Laotzi, or Zhuangzi did not have much knowledge and understanding before enlightenment!
IMHO, I just suspect that a curious, fearless, with compassion, and being honest to oneself mind is a strong mind that cannot be controlled and can lead to wisdom or such is wisdom itself…
I just think so..since I see those qualities present in such persons.
But I still don’t know my friend!
When we speak of curiosity, fearlessness and compassion, are these the qualities of the spirit and not the mind? And if that is the case, can we say wisdom comes from the spirit and not the mind?