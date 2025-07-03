My friend before I present my understanding, or the lack of it, I want to repeat that the more I investigated the more the mind become more mysterious. This is my theory which is not very satisfactory even to myself. I will explain the unsatisfactory part of my theory at the end. Save the bad for last :-)

Being mindful that this “field” is immense and has been treated by all the masters of humankind for thousands years with countless of books. And now, a no-one like I, dare to do a most foolish thing. That is to present such “immense subject” in some mere paragraphs. I don’t expect anything. I am not trying to convince you or anyone of my 4,000,000 readers! I just hope that you understand what I am going to present, and think about it if you are entertained.

First, let me begin my babbling speculation with a Zen’s Koan:

Bodhidharma Pacifying the mind of Huike (487–593) Chinese: 慧可 means "Wisdom and Capacity" *Huike asked Bodhidharma, "Master, my mind is restless/anxious. Please pacify it." Bodhidharma replied, "Bring me your mind, and I will pacify it." Huike said, "Although I've sought it, I cannot find it." "There," Bodhidharma replied, "I have pacified your mind." Huike suddenly understood and was enlightened.

Please consider all the word “mind” in all the paragraphs below:

“The difference between a statist mind and an anarchist’s is both of them want the same everything sovereignty, happiness, freedoms etc The only difference is that a statist mind want to organize everything and everyone and to impose everything it wants on others in one size fit all, whereas an anarchist’s mind just wants to keep all thing to himself and respect the choice and decision of others. A do no harm mind”

In western way of thinking, or western mind everything tends to be thought of as a machinery, a material mechanism of things… even with fabrication and make believe such as the human heart’s mechanism, the brain synapses, the ribosom, DNA, Atom, Nuke Bombs, the viruses of “disease” situation of body etc.. as Dr Cowan and others have exposed. So whatever definition their books say, I just set all of them aside next to my jar of salt!

To modern science/technology our human/humanity, as a single personal level or as a whole species is a machine, a computer that can be hacked! (remember the evil Jew Yuval Noah Harari, the archetype of modern technological hubris)

When we say “are you out of your mind!” “win heart and mind” “Jewish evil mind” etc… etc.. Do we mean something other than a mechanism, a something as a whole?

Consider this “mind” in a Buddhist text:

“In all things, the mind leads, the mind is the master, the mind creates everything. If we speak or act with an impure mind, suffering follows us like the wheel that follows the foot of the ox that draws the cart. In all things, the mind leads, the mind is the master, the mind creates everything. If we speak or act with a pure mind, happiness follows us like a shadow.”

In Buddhist “vijñaptimātravādin” way of thinking as I understand, “Mind” exists and works with and via but not limit to six sense organs, six sense objects, and six consciousnesses. (Eighteen radical elements)

Six sense organs: eye, ear, nose, tongue, body, mind

Six sense objects: form/sight, sound, smell, taste, touch, ideas/concepts

Six consciousnesses: eye consciousness, ear consciousness, nose consciousness, tongue consciousness, body consciousness, mind consciousness

And those elements only truly function in constituting and contributing to the “Mind” depends on other elements such as curiosity, questioning, honesty, compassion, without which one doesn’t have the mind. Lost it or “out of mind!” The whole bodily thing remains just a mere conditional reflex. (order follower)

Without curiosity, questioning, honesty to oneself, compassion to others, You loose the “mind.” Just like a “mental defect” which has very short process of thinking, which remains almost totally a mere conditional reflex or conditional response from those eighteen radical elements above… as in “Milgram experiment.”

An absence of deep long process of conscious thinking, so to speak.

Thus, Mind is not a thing or things but a whole process of thinking of one’s whole existence of being (I think therefore I am).

For example, when we say human has been in “mind control” scheme, we talk about the control of the whole process of thinking of human both as individual and as of society as a whole.

To control the “mind” successfully, the whole process of thinking of human being, in essence, the curiosity, the questioning, the fearlessness, the honesty to oneself, and the compassion to other beings must be disabled, suppressed, or destroyed so that the “mind” the whole process of thinking being is left with just the reflex and response to given condition/order such as the dog of Pavlov or in Milgram experiment!

Once the curiosity, the questioning, the fearlessness, honesty to oneself, and the compassion were disabled, suppressed, or destroyed, you cease to be yourself, you stop willing to know new things, stop questioning, stop doubting about things, but full of fear, and be indifferent to others. You act and “think” the way you are engineered to!

You lost control of your mind. You become order follower, conformer, and commit heinous act against others when told/ordered without even remorse!

That’s why, how and where massacre, genocide possible and do take place repeatedly. That’s how government thugs work. That’s why you see government thugs beating up, killing children, babies, old man and women without a blink!

These thugs have all lost their mind, their whole process of thinking of being humanity. All they remain is a body machine that is controlled and programmed. They have lost all the process of being, of thinking because those most crucial elements of mind have been suppressed, disabled or missing in the whole process. The whole eighteen racdical elements remain intact but conditionally controlled.

The curious mind is thirsty and hungry for knowledge. The questioning mind does not accept new things without investigating when doubt and unclear. The honest mind to itself knows its lacking, mistake, and error. The fearless mind keeps thinking, questioning, unlearning when wrong, no fear of admitting wrong when evidence reveals, and relearning against all pressure of hardship and threats. The compassionate mind is deep, wide, pure, and clear from the cloud of ego and self-centrism- compassion to other beings, this element assists you, your mind functioning deeper, further, and wider to all being as a whole.

Such process of thinking of the whole mind produces/generates harmony, peace, and happiness. Such mind cannot be controlled or destroyed.

The unsatisfactory part

As I have been trying to investigate further I’ve often asked myself what about the process of Malcolm X’s mind?

From a two bit thugs in a black slump as Malcolm Little, a knew nothing school drop-out, except having fun and petty crimes. Then went to jail and met someone named John Bembry in such situation. After that “encounter and companion,” Malcolm X was born and existed as a man with full process of thinking of his whole consciousness- that of his whole being until the day he was shot by the power that feared his “mind,” feared his whole process of being/thinking?

What if Malcolm Little did not meet John Bembry in jail? What would have happened to his “mind?”

What about other inmates, black, yellow, brown, and white? Who also met that “John Bembry,” but did not come out functioning as a whole process of conscious being as Malcolm X?

Was there the “nhân duyên” (因緣) Cause and Condition- Căn duyên 根 緣 (the in-built condition between John Bembry and Malcolm Little that gave birth to or transformed Little to X as Buddhism’s theory/belief?

What about "braindead" people? People with “cerebral palsy intellectual disabilities?” What and where is their mind? Does “mind” even exist in such “vehicle?”

Does the “mind”s existence depend on not just the “brain” but the condition of the brain?

Given the fact that we, our whole being both in physical form and consciousness is a combination/interaction of microorganism exists from chance and in random conditions…And fortunately although their activities effect the Mind, but mostly if not totally are independent from the “Mind” on the surface level! But I do suspect the Mind in a special way can interfere and affect these “combination/interaction of microorganism” activities! i.e positive thinking and mindfullness! (Did I say the Mind is a mystery?)

- The fact is our physical body is a combination of trillions of different microorganism working together-and that our whole process of consciousness, our mind, is a combination of all being that resides and depends on such physical condition as vehicle of the Mind. And that any change /damage of any of eighteen radical components/elements of such body vehicle will affect the Mind.

The mind itself is a “nhân duyên giả (ngẫu) hợp” 因緣 假合- (or 偶 合) a combined cause and condition, met in chance/coincidence… exists and then disappears or transforms since it’s not real and it’s impermanent.

Thus, does the “Mind” exist only between birth and death? Or will go beyond? I have “personal evidence” that such mind does go beyond this “world,” but to where I don’t know! ( Let’s save this “personal evidence of the mind going beyond this life” for another conversation my friend!) Just remember that I am an anarchist and atheist! :-)

What is the “mind” really after all?

I don’t know, really don’t know my friend! The Mind has become more mysterious than ever at leat to me! I am still on the infinite endless road of quest!

Therefore, your theory/speculation is as good as mine!