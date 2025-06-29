My assessment:

After having gathered all the “aftermath” information of the “twelves day shooting exchange” with the assistance of AI and presstitutes of all sides! I can say that I have been vindicated and proved right what I had repeatedly said:

Western and Muslim/Arab statist thuggery rules have been infiltrated and controlled by the Jews at all levels-locally nationally and internationally if not globally!

Such “thuggery authority” has blatantly overridden every myths about the so-called international system/order which were setup by and for the Jews since the end of the WWII. I.e the UN and its related institutions, Western national political-legal system (i.e “demoncracy” with constitution toilet papers or whatever so-called “sacred legal documents!”

One does not need a PhD at all to know and understand such reality.

Just look at all the spinning after the so-called tacit see-fire piss deal- everyone declared victory and everyone “laugh” and expressed “Schadenfreude” at others’ losses with downplaying and exaggeration and contradictory statements of today and that of tomorrow with shameless flimsy and childish flip-flop!

The whole aftermath spinning also revealed and hence vindicated me and proved me right about the Jews and the Iran’s Theocracy respectively:

-The nature of cowardice and weakness of the Jews and their Jewish terrorist genocidal state, which would have been dismantled if Iran were true to its “promises!”

-Iran’s Theocracy, the betrayer and back-stabber of the axis of resistance with naivety, stupidity, and cowardice in its failed grovelling attempt to the Jewish West.

*** It’s worth noting that those people including quite number of Iranians who have been supporting Iran in this shooting exchange did understand except the Iran’s rulers!

*I was wrong only on the Jewish-A stupid and cowardly act of pre-emptive strike on Iran “nuke-facilities” on behalf of and for the Jews. I WRONGLY did not think the whole Jewish-A would be so low and so dumb to sacrifice everything remained “America” to commit such desperate act to just save the Jews!

The USA has been stripped naked by the Jews and their clowns from within!

All that is said, the most important thing remains “untouched” is NO ONE would dare to say/admit the obvious:

The Jews will lose and defeated only and only when the Jewish terrorist genocidal state in the stolen land is completely dismantled and abolished with the reborn of the Palestine and the Palestinians are free! Free from the Jews and free from all theocratic destructive stupidity!

Temporary conclusion and prediction:

The Jews hate and fear people like Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who knew them inside out, who knew that Mossad had had Iranian intelligence thoroughly corrupt and infiltrated along with the betrayal of the NPT and IAEA, which are Jewish Western traps at the get-go. One will commit suicide if one still chooses to do business with these Jewish worms and Trojan horses.

Almost all experts and pundit have been wrong as if they were shills and part of the Jewish deception, with very few exceptions such as Paul Craig Roberts and Douglas Macgregor. So, Shia people and people of Iran in particular watch out!

The Jewish criminal clown has exposed himself a Jewish project, hence whoever keeps mentioning the clown doing saying this and that either knows nothing and understand nothing or just being a shill!

The new spinning for a new larger deception has been running on steroid right now. Iran, in order to be survive successfully in this dire situation must be very careful with and keep a certain distance from the koshered Russia-Putin while try to get closer to China as much and as soon as possible. And must keep Ansar Allah closer and give the Houthis whatever they need for your Iran’s own sake!

All said. Iran as a great people, in the long run, unfortunately will pay again a deadly price for its “choice” of theocracy. Theocracy (state religion that possesses and wields political power over the nation and society) is destructive regardless of religious beliefs!

That’s me! The last word is always yours!