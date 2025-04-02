As I warned that Iran would have to face the Jews and their Yanky minions alone as Iran cowardly and stupidly failed to act to fight the Jews when Hamas and Hezbollah were still strong and kicking right inside the belly of the Jewish monster.

Now, the Mullah of Iran and Ansar Allah Houthis have no choice but to fight back or perish!

That’s said. Just listen to these so-called experienced experts above, you would realize that these “experts” are full of misleading hopium and fearmongering, because they do not understand (or omit) the crux of the Jewish plan.

First, these experts either mislead or misunderstand that:

The whole game is the zero sum game whose ultimate goal is to destroy Shia Muslim completely for the Jews. Thus whether Shia Muslim back down or not is irrelevant. Because the Jewish ultimate goal is to exterminate Shia Muslim and “purify” the land!

Head, the Jews genocide them, tail the Yanks bomb them!

Therefore, backing down to the Jews and Jewish-A’s “demands” just makes it’s easier and faster for them to exterminate Iran and the Houthis and the whole Shia Muslim!

Second, neither Putin nor the Jewish criminal clown in the whorehouse are the “deciders!” Both of them are Koshered boys! Every aspect of the so-called Russo-Ukro war is Jewish! So is the genocide and the Yinon Plan in the West Asia!

Jeffery Sachs does get part of this point concerning Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. He did mention “the greater Israel” but ostensibly failed to mention the goal of Judaist ideology.

Scott misled as he mentioned the NPT, which was originally called the (Jewish) Baruch Plan that was setup as a trap to any other nations stupidly signing in while no one , not any of THEM respects NPT, particularly the so-called permanent nuclear five, who not only have proliferated their supposed “nukes” horizontally but also vertically. Scott knew that but lied and misled with such stupid (non-existent) “international law” forked tongue argument!

But Scott was right about Iran internal complex situation!

Half of a century have passed since 1979. The stupidity “Theocracy” has held back young generations of Iran and constrained and restrained their creativity and potential. And the Jews and their seppo minions have exploited such stupidity in order to successfully infiltrate and divide Iran. This is the fact! Not to mention that the so-called 1979 Revolution was not “Islamic” at the beginning but was populist and was hijacked by the (Mossad)-CIA supported Ruhollah Khomeini, who was corrupted and obsessed with “female dressing” rather than the well being and dignity of Iranians.

Do I need to list all the humiliation Iranians have been suffering since 1979?

That’s said. However, no matter how much they dislike the curent theocracy, Iranians young and old will oppose the bombing Iran and will fight back as their home destroyed, their love ones murdered!

Furthermore those well-informed Iranians know and understand that the Jews and the Yanks’ Yinon Plan ultimate goal and will never let Iran live, let alone rise up with dignity!

-The USA military power is not infinite. Therefore, attacking Iran now, no doubt, will cause tremendous damage to Iran with perhaps hundreds of thousands or even million perished… but will not make Iran and the current regime collapsed. Iranians and Yemeni have used to hardship and frugality, while the US seppos do not, as the Seppos will be suffered casualties and worn out. This will trigger the current slow implosion of the Jewish-A to proceed faster!

Besides, the military assault on Iran and slaughtering hundreds of thousands Iranians can and will trigger “Shia revolt” in the whole region. The Jewish State will be wiped out as their powerful seppo slaves are busy and worn out! I have no doubt about this prospect!

Why do I have no doubt?

I strongly believe so, as I have seen signs that Iran has learnt and realized that they have no choice but fight back just as the Houthis have been doing. I have seen signs that the Iranian Shia are trying to redeem themselves as they learnt from the Ansar Allah, the Houthis!

Yes, the destruction will be tremendous with hundreds of thousands would be perished! no doubt.. but the price is worth it.. No price is higher than being genocided and exterminated!

IMHO, the whole thing is a bluff expecting the “cowardly Iran” to give in. But they are wrong this time!

These “experts” are wrong, because for whatever reason, they don’t want to understand Jewishness!

Like the Houthis, Iranian by now have been prepared and ready to accept the extremely high price and sacrifice but will be worth it. Because NOT ONLY Iran and the whole Shia and Palestine will survive but the Jewish State in the stolen land will be no more as the Jewish-A empire will also will be collapsing from within.

So I say: bring it on you fucking Jews and the pile of shit Jewish-A! Just do it once and for all! Don’t chicken out!

To all Muslim Shia. Don’t forget that this is the Jewish zero sum game of their Yinon Plan. The Jews are determined to exterminate all of you and “purify” your land!

In the past you were and have been generous to them, let them lived side by side with you in your own land. But these Jews never want you to live side by side with you! They have murdered you as soon as they gained strength and power from the Yanks. You’ve already experienced this. Fight back or not fight back, they will kill you all the same!

Thus, fighting them back the way they have fought you is the only way to survive and win. Inflict as much as damage as you can and you will win. Everything and everyone is legitimate target, of course except children! Because You are Shia, not the Jews, the Yanks, or Wahhabi! Yes, the price will be extremely high but will be worth it!

No price is dearer than being genocided, enslaved, and exterminated!

Tell them, tell the Jews and their slaves, the Yanks:

BRING IT ON!

