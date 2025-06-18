Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Jews vs Iranian Theocracy: From The Other Side of The Western PerspectiveCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Jews vs Iranian Theocracy: From The Other Side of The Western PerspectiveTheTaoOfAnarchyJun 18, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Jews vs Iranian Theocracy: From The Other Side of The Western PerspectiveCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThe West I knew and fled to has died ! This kind of West just makes me sick! Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Jews vs Iranian Theocracy: From The Other Side of The Western PerspectiveCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare