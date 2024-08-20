Don’t you see the Jews just faithfully follow their Yahweh’s command? It’s Judaism for fuck sake!

Shmuel Alef 15:2-4

Orthodox Jewish Bible

Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both ish and isha, olel, and yonek, shor, seh, gamal, and chamor.

King James Version

Now go and smite Amalek and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.’”

As I said all one needs is to read the Genesis, the Ezra, and Daniel. Talmud is just an extra of elaboration and clarification of the Yahweh’s commands and edicts.