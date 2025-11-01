I don’t know when this young woman was born in the Jewish-A (must be after 1975) . But it seems she has lived under the rock for all the years! She is a “journalist”, so I suppose she must have some kind of deep research for some time at least on the situation and the state of her own “field of profession” in her own country.

Anyway, I am not saying anything so you folks can make some mouse clicks yourselves to find out the fact about Jewish power’s control over “the fourth estate” NOT only in the Jewish-A but the whole Western world, especially the five English-speaking-heritage countries later called the Five Eyes!

For you folks who somehow are still in the state of denial about “the Jewish cabal/power” you don’t need to do much of research yourselves, thanks to Mr Ron Unz’s, a so-called “secular Jew” by the way, great works on the subject of Jews in/and the USA .

https://www.unz.com/page/jews-nazis-and-israel-articles/

Or even better, spend time to READ not just SKIM OVER the whole works of Whitney Webb “One Nation Under Blackmails”

To be fair to Kim who should be excused of this “sin” since the whole of her older generations still have not woken up to the Jewish criminal power despite all things the Jews have done to their own countries from within, at least since the public execution of JFK! (please don’t mention the USS Liberty and … )

And worst the whole Arab/Muslim world, the Jewish direct target, still has not had a clue about the true nature of Jewishness at all despite all the humiliation, slaughtering and the current genocide!

In today’s Western world, the touchiest of all touchy subjects tend to involve the interrelated issues of Jews, Nazis, and Israel, widely considered the deadly “third rail” for journalists and historians.

The sudden outbreak of the renewed Israel/Palestine conflict in Gaza has restored that issue to the centerpiece of world politics.

As a direct consequence of that widespread climate of avoidance, these exact matters are a central focus of this alternative media website, including my own articles, with the more substantial ones also being available as stand-alone eBooks.

