Many and I had already known the Jews would violate everything and would kill Palestinians, Lebanese even before they signed! Everyone already knew the Jews would do what they are doing now!

That’s why I’ve been sick of hearing what the Jews did or are doing to Gaza and Lebanon.

I wish to hear what Palestinians, Lebanese, Hamas, Hezbollah have done in retaliation -and would do to stop the Jews from murdering their people!

Playing victim and seeking pity from the morally corrupted world have never worked! Will not work! They don’t give a shit about Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians

Shia Muslim in Palestine, Lebanon must fight the Jews themselves , because no one will!

Even the Shia big brother, the moronic cowards in Tehran have cowered!

The Houthis are brave and righteous but do not have the capability!