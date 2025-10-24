I have done quite an extensive research on Hamas and all Palestinian Resistance Forces, but still, don’t know how they truly operate between and among themselves given all the actual activities since Hamas was elected as “Gaza government”in 2006 and all activities and action since 7th Oct 2023!

And now the “Jewish Palestinian Clan gangs” have been intensifying their terrorist activities and have made headlines for recent months! What did happened in between all the years? I don’t know!

One thing is , at least to me, Palestinian Resistance Forces have to “diversify” /decentralize their armed forces but must unify and centralize in “foreign affairs” or “diplomatic mission” so to speak, focusing for an official demand to self-determination- a sovereignty for Gaza at least if not for the whole Palestine. This demand must be in and on the table of all “talk/negotiation.”

Since the Jews and Yanks’ main goal is to take away their fear: “Palestinian weapons and their will to fight,” they will employ every trick, lie, deception, bribery, psyop etc to achieve such crucial goal!

So IF I WERE PALESTINIANS, I would play their own game well!

1- Make some “show case of flash election” and declare that certain resistance groups or coalition between Hamas- or Hamas with “new name”- and/or whatever Group- - have been "elected” by Palestinians as their governing authority! (Just like the legitimacy game and legal game the Jews and the West always play)

-Don’t worry about “evidence of election!” Learn from the Jewish-A and the UN about “election and votes”- just keep talking and stick to our talking points, ignore everything.”

2- As long as Palestinians still have an elected authority/government- formally and officially recognised by the Palestinians- (see how “democracy works” folks :-) ) therefore such Authority is “legally and lawfully” with “legitimacy and mandate” to demand “sovereignty” and “the integrity of “territory” by “international law” with undeniable evidence of the “official recognition of Palestine state by many nations!” Remember to PLAY their GAME of “definition” well!

3- Since “autonomy”, “self-determination” or whatever they want to frame it, it entails self-defense and self responsibility of “internal law and order.” So a Palestinian armed Authority is no longer an “issue”.. Just stick to this point in any talk-fest/negotiation etc

4- In the mean time, re-organising and improving cooperation and co-ordination between armed groups especially in “action” and “targets” WHEN, not IF, the Jews and their Western minions move in!

Well, as always, it’s me and my wishful thinking!

The last word is yours!