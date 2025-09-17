Folks,” I did discuss the case of JFK which I called “an open summary execution” to send a warning NOT only to any future POTUS but every single American, every single Westerner who dares opposing the Jews in any shape and form…That’s why and how they deliberately carried out such execution in broad daylight actually in front people and their cameras and while the whole world watching live!

Well… as history has shown.. It worked … but only within the community of useful scoundrels and cowards a.k.a politicians and MSM.

For the public at large…Yes, It did worked for a little while… But as time goes by more and more people waking up and gaining more courage to stand up and speak up bravely, up front, and more loudly and directly than ever as we all have witness especially since the 7-Oct- 2023!

Do I have to give “evidences?” I do assume and expect I am talking to my fellow human beings who are living on this planet under the sun with both human’s brain and heart!

Anyway, that’s the reason why the Jewish controlled Cabal saw the need to reinforce such “ineffective fear” (you see how desperate the Jews are) by planning and executing such a cruel but brainless act of scarifying their own useful stupid lamb as “public execution” in the same preparation and method “in front of everyone with their cameras and in real-time” in order to send a warning and threat to everyone, especially YOUNG PEOPLE with clear conscience and principle!

I pause here to make some points by going off on a tangent:

1- There is no question about the evilness and depravity those Jews and their Minions in “high position of power.”

Importantly, we need to look hard at those who actually directly carried out such brutal, cruel act of criminality and depravity with ease such as those who shot at JFK, RFK, LMK, Kirk …

Just look at the two thugs standing right behind Kirk filming and giving “go ahead” signals! These are real thugs, order followers with no humanity, no morality, no brain, whatsoever!

I have personally been dealing with these kind of thugs all my life since I grew up during the Vietnam War, being dissident activist under communist regime after 1975, in China and in the West, especially in this arse end of the world right now!

That’s why I conclude with strong conviction that- to work for government, regardless of nation and branches, is to go through a process of self-dehumanization. The higher up one climbs the more evil one becomes.. until one becomes completely Jewish! Complete Yahweh chosen rat!

You don’t believe me! Look at ALL the so-called “leaders” especially in the West and Muslim/Arab world.. with one exception of AnsarAllah Houthis … for now!

Well… to be fair, unless one is brave and courageous enough and decides to jump out on time to go back to normal human life- or even better, to become a fearless whistle blower as we all fortunately have many of these fine human being among us!

2- The fact that millions young “educated” were listening to this not-much-intelligent- Jewish-useful idiot with a lot of rubbish coming out of his mouth such as oxymornic judeo-christian- and worst cheering and justifying the genocide of Palestinians among other things - is very telling about the Five-Jewish- Eyes societies as far as critical thinking and intelligence are concerned .

In this arse end of the world, I have to “live” with such “Aussie/oi” with Hamas, Hezbollah are “terrorists” while real terrorist Jolani is good friend… and the story of 40 beheaded babies and burnt baby in oven by Palestinian Hamas are still being discussed around by certain White Christians and non-Muslim Asians. You know how propaganda works, Right!

Some one in the Jewish-A (even some commentators) told me that this useful idiot, just like the Jewish criminal clown, would become POTUS very soon within a decade! I replied with a rant and a shrug: “In the Western world today when you have all the brainless shameless clowns running amok in high political offices- especially in the Jewish-A seppo- when a B-rate Hollywood actor, a cadaver Joe, a child molester Jewish criminal clown as POTUS- what an honor that is! Should I be surprised or shocked? Do you know that government is the land the depraved-the home of the worst?

You see folks, talking to an anarchist is not recommended at all! Let alone try to convince anarchists some statist “wonder!”

3- Just a trivial. I notice Rumble has promoted itself to the “Seppo Flag” logo! What a pathetic move!

At any rate, the wonderful thing these stupid criminal Jews have gifted the public at large in their incompetent, cruel, desperate act is, as I recently wrote, to expose the obvious fact that whole Western communication/information networks as well as intelligence/security institutions have been tightly under Jewish Cabal control and dictation.

And, ironically, it seems these Jews are having their own “Streisand effect!” More and more people coming out to express their repugnance and contempt for the Jews, not just the deception nonsensical “Zionism!”

Stew Peter is not the only one!

The last word is always yours folks.