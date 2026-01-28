The Jewish Yinon Plan and Beyond: The Jewish State Has No Border! Why Iran still refuses to understand this fact?
Folks, I have been trying to refrain from repeating myself, especially regarding the “strange conflict” between Iran and the Jewish genocidal terrorist state. But the more I listen to our so-called experts, the more I feel compelled to chime in. Anyway, please listen carefully to what our usual experts are saying about current world affairs, then make your own assessment and draw your own conclusion.