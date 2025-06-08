Former Australian PM Malcolm Fraser on USS Liberty

1- Remember the USS Liberty

A textbook case of Israel’s perfidy and U.S. government treason, and what it teaches us about Kennedy's assassination

Laurent Guyénot • June 6, 2025

The attack on the USS Liberty on June 8, 1967 was a false flag attack by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, meant to be blamed on Egypt, in order to draw the U.S. into bombing Egypt, and possibly to start WWIII. To succeed, the operation needed the unarmed NSA ship to be sinked with no survivor. It failed: despite having been strafed, bombed and torpedoed by fighter aircrafts and destroyers for seventy-five minutes, the USS Liberty stayed afloat and, though 34 crew members were killed and 171 wounded, the evidence and the survivors’ experience made it impossible to blame the attack on Egypt. Instead, Israel apologized for the attack, pretending that the ship had been mistaken for an Egyptian warship. President Johnson accepted the excuse, and the scandal was hushed up.

This is one of the most significant event in recent history, because it exposes the defining pattern of the “special relationship” between the U.S. and Israel, which consists primarily in Israel using every possible means of deception to make the U.S. military fight Israel’s enemies (Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Iran, etc.), and the U.S. unconditionally supporting Israel despite being betrayed and humiliated.

But perhaps the most disturbing aspect of this war crime is the demonstrable complicity of President Lyndon Johnson and of CIA counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton, amounting in both case to high treason. That makes the USS Liberty attack all the more important to study and teach, because those two men are also the prime American suspects in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Since evidence has been accumulating into a critical mass that Israel was the main beneficiary of the coup to replace Kennedy by Johnson in the White House (read my book The Unspoken Kennedy Truth, or the first chapter of Monika Wiesak’s recent Echoes of a Lost America), the active participation of Johnson and Angleton in both plots (JFK assassination and USS Liberty attack) become a crucial piece of circumstantial evidence in the JFK case.

Let’s review that evidence.

The Six-Day War and the USS Liberty attack

The Six-Day War, in June 1967, allowed Israel to more than double its territory, with the annexation of the Gaza Strip and Sinai from Egypt, the Golan Heights from Syria, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, a major step in Israel’s ongoing strategy to conquer the whole of Palestine and dominate the Middle East. Having learned the lesson of its failure in 1956, when both Eisenhower and Khrushchev forced Israel to back up from the Sinai, Israel succeeded in creating the illusion that it was acting in self-defense. By deceiving Soviet espionage with false communications, Israel incited Nasser to begin troop movements in Sharm el-Sheikh near the Israeli border. On May 27, 1967, Nasser blocked access to the Straits of Tiran, cutting the Israeli Navy’s access to the Red Sea. Israeli propaganda, disseminated in the United States, cast these defensive movements as preparations for aggression, justifying a preventive attack by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin would admit in 1982 that the Six Day War had not been a “war of necessity” but a “war of choice. … Nasser did not attack us. We decided to attack him.”[1]

Four days after the Israeli air strikes which crippled the Egyptian air force on the ground, Nasser accepted the ceasefire request from the UN Security Council. It was too early for Israel, which had not yet achieved all its objectives.

That is when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a NSA spy ship stationed in international waters off Sinai, easily recognizable by its huge antennas and its very large American flag. It was a clear and sunny day. Israeli jets had flown over the ship at low altitude in the morning and there is not the slightest doubt that the ship had been identified.

Then, in the early afternoon, two unmarked Mirage III fighter jets dove repeatedly on the ship, firing 30-mm cannons and rockets, first aiming at the antennas in an attempt to prevent the crew from sending an SOS, then at the crew, even shooting at the lifeboats that were being lowered into the sea. After the Mirages had expended their ammunitions, they were replaced by Dassault Super Mystères which dropped napalm bombs on the ship, causing much of the ship’s superstructure to catch fire. The air attack was followed by the high-speed approach of three torpedo boats, which launched five torpedoes, causing huge breaches in the hull of the ship under the waterline.

When the attack was first reported on American television and radio, it was presented as an Egyptian act of war, and some elected officials immediately called for retaliation against. When it was finally revealed that the attackers were Israeli forces, the story was quietly dropped, and received no more media coverage.

Oliver Kirby, Deputy Director for Operations at the NSA at the time, reported to journalist John Crewdson of the Chicago Tribune (October 2, 2007) that the transcripts of the communications intercepted from the Israeli planes and immediately sent to Washington by the NSA, left no doubt that the Israeli pilots had identified their target as American before attacking it.[2]

Lyndon Johnson, traitor for Israel

From the day of the President Kennedy’s assassination, his vice-president Lyndon Johnson has been on the top of the list of suspects. Many investigators have identified him as the mastermind, such as, to name only recent authors, Phillip Nelson (LBJ: The Master­mind of JFK’s Assassination, 2010), Roger Stone (The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, 2013), and James Tague (LBJ and the Kennedy Killing, 2013). As probably the most influential political figure of Texas, Johnson had the means and the opportunity to organize the ambush in Dallas, and he spent the weeks following the coup making sure that no investigation would deviate from the predetermined conclusion that Oswald alone shot Kennedy. LBJ is also on record as ordering the Dr. Charles Crenshaw, who was trying to save Oswald’s life in Dallas, to instead obtain from him “a death-bed confession”, which makes him the second person after Irgun-connected gangster Jacob Rubenstein to have acted for the death of Oswald.[3]

Considerable evidence has also surfaced in recent years that Israel’s attack on Egypt on June 5 had been secretly authorized by Lyndon Johnson. In May 1967, Ephraim “Eppy” Evron, deputy Israeli ambassador and Mossad liaison in Washington, had met Johnson at the White House, and later reported that Johnson told him, “You and I are going to pass another Tonkin resolution,” in reference to the mock incident in the Gulf of Tonkin that Johnson used to justify the aggression against North Vietnam. According to Peter Hounam, who document this in Operation Cyanide: Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III (2003), the attack on the USS Liberty had been secretly authorized by the White House as part of the project Frontlet 615, “a secret political agreement in 1966 by which Israel and the U.S. had vowed to destroy Nasser.”[5]

Although the Israeli Mirages had strafed the antennas on their first attack, the crew managed to send an SOS, which was picked up by the Sixth Fleet. The latter’s commander, Admiral Lawrence Geis, immediately sent fighter jets to the rescue. But minutes later, he received a phone call from Johnson in person, who ordered him: “I want that goddamn ship going to the bottom. No help. Recall the wings.”[6]

After the failure of Israeli forces to sink the ship, Johnson accepted Israel’s phony excuse of “mistaken identity” and hushed the affair, against the advise of some members of his Cabinet, including Dean Rusk, the Secretary of State originally named by Kennedy.

A commission of inquiry headed by Admiral John Sidney McCain II, commander-in-chief of US Naval forces in Europe (and father of 2000 presidential candidate John McCain III), sealed that conclusion. The survivors received a formal order never to mention the incident, under penalty of prison, “or worse”. Only recently have some of them broken their silence.[7]

Five months after Israel’s treacherous attack, Johnson invited Israeli Prime Minister Levi Eshkol to the White House, even welcoming him to his private Texas ranch (photo below). What’s more, Johnson rewarded Israel by lifting the embargo on offensive military equipment: US-made tanks and aircraft immediately flowed to Tel Aviv. Israel soon became the biggest customer of the US defense industry.

Evidence that LBJ had played a decisive role in the preparation of the attack includes the fact that, on May 23, 1967, the USS Liberty was ordered to leave its patrol on the West Coast of Africa into what was not yet a war zone off the Sinai Peninsula, while another spy ship, the USNS Private Jose F. Valdez, was ordered to leave the area. Phillip Nelson remarks:

Perhaps the reason that the Liberty was tagged by Johnson as a “sacrificial lamb” was because of its name: As suggested by author [Phil] Tourney, a survivor, “Remember the Liberty,” like the Alamo, or the Maine, would be a much better battle cry to rally the troops than the name of the ship it replaced. “Remember the Private Jose F. Valdez” just did not have the same panache.[8]

James Angleton, traitor for Israel

James Jesus Angleton, chief of Counterintelligence, was one of the most powerful men in the CIA in the 1960s. JFK researchers who have investigated the CIA’s role in the preparation of the patsy Lee Harvey Oswald end up at Angleton’s door. John Newman, for example, writes: “No one else [but Angleton] in the Agency had the access, the authority, and the diabolically ingenious mind to manage this sophisticated plot.”[9] Jefferson Morley also indicted Angleton, and concluded after years of research: “CIA’s Counterintelligence was responsible for Kennedy’s assassination.” However, Morley could have said just as well: “CIA’s ‘Israeli desk’ was responsible for Kennedy’s assassination”, since Angleton was also head of that very secretive department, and the CIA’s exclusive liaison with the Mossad. In his biography titled The Ghost, Morley actually documents that Angleton was so intimate with Mossad’s high-ranking officials that one of them, Meir Amit described him as “the biggest Zionist of the lot.” Angleton made many trips to Israel, and even met privately with David Ben-Gurion in the summer of 1963, months before Kennedy was assassinated, as revealed by Mossad officer Efraim Halevy (left on the photo below, beside Angleton).

According to Andrew and Leslie Cockburn, “There is a body of opinion within the American intelligence community that Angleton played a leading part in orchestrating the events leading up to the June 1967 war. One long-serving official at CIA’s ancient rival, the code-breaking National Security Agency, states flatly that ‘Jim Angleton and the Israelis spent a year cooking up the ‘67 war. It was a CIA operation designed to get Nasser.’”[10] It is assumed that Angleton provided his Mossad friends with the CIA’s aerial photos that enabled Israel to locate and destroy Egypt’s air forces in a day.

As Joan Mellen documents in Blood in the Water, in the weeks preceding the Six-Day War, Eppy Evron, Mossad’s supervisor in Washington, “had arranged meetings between Angleton and Moshe Dayan … to discuss the feasibility of an attack on Egypt with the objective of toppling Nasser. Lyndon Johnson had authorized Angleton to inform Evron that the United States would not intervene to stop an attack on Egypt.” On May 30, Meir Amit, then head of global operations for Mossad, flew to Washington and met first with Angleton the next day. There is no documentary record of their conversation, but on June 1, Amit reported to Israel: “there is a growing chance for American political backing if we act on our own.” “It would be Angleton,” says Mellen, “who would prevail in formulating, with Meir Amit, the configuration of the operation that would culminate in the attack on the USS Liberty.”[11]

In his account of this meeting, Tom Segev writes that “Jim Angleton was enthusiastic,” and saw in Israel’s strike “the possibility of solving the region’s problems.” When corresponding with Prime Minister Levi Eshkol on the phone, Amit acknowledged the decisive importance of Angleton’s support. Angleton, he said, intimated that the Americans “would undoubtedly look positively on a knockout” on Egypt; “Angleton was an extraordinary asset for us. We could not have found ourselves a better advocate.”[12]

In December 1967, the Israelis threw a big party for Angleton when he visited them on his 50th birthday.

From USS Liberty to 9/11

George Ball, former Undersecretary of State, wrote in The Passionate Attachment:

the ultimate lesson of the Liberty attack had far more effect on policy in Israel than in America. Israel’s leaders concluded that nothing they might do would offend the Americans to the point of reprisal. If America’s leaders did not have the courage to punish Israel for the blatant murder of American citizens, it seems clear that their American friends would let them get away with almost anything.[13]

This, and the new escalation of the Cold War in the Middle East, allowed for the most hard-core Zionists to seize the leadership of the Jewish State. In 1967, Menachem Begin, still a wanted terrorist for his role in blowing up the King David Hotel in 1946, was invited by Prime Minister Levi Eshkol to join a “government of national unity.” Ten years later, he became Prime Minister himself (1977-1983). He was succeeded by Yitzhak Shamir, former operational chief of the Lehi (aka the Stern Gang) that had assassinated British diplomat Lord Moyne and UN peace mediator Count Folke Bernadotte, bombed the British embassy in Rome, and mailed letter bombs to every senior British cabinet member in London.[14] Hope for peace was restored by Yitzhak Rabin, who shook hands with Yasser Arafat and signed the Oslo Accords, but Rabin was assassinated for this, and a new generation of Machiavellian extremists came to power: Benjamin Netanyahu, Ehud Barak, and Ariel Sharon, the instigators of the 9/11 coup.

With John Kennedy as president until 1968, possibly succeeded by his brother Robert until 1976, none of that would have happened. There would have been no Six-Day War, and the Palestinian question may have found a peaceful and lasting solution. The “passionate attachment” between the U.S. and Israel, which started under Johnson and has now morphed into a psychopathic bond, would never have developed. The road to 9/11 would not have been paved, Israel would have no nuclear arsenal and no “Samson Option” to threaten the rest of the world with, and would have been forced to comply with international law.

Notes

[1] George and Douglas Ball, The Passionate Attachment: America’s Involvement With Israel, 1947 to the Present, W.W. Norton & Co., 1992, p. 22.

[2] John Crewdson, “New revelations in attack on American spy ship”, Chicago Tribune, October 2, 2007.

[3] Charles A. Crenshaw, JFK, Conspiracy of Silence, Signet, 1992, pp. 185-189.

[5] Peter Hounam, Operation Cyanide: Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty nearly caused World War III, Vision, 2003, pp. 266-267.

[6] Robert Allen, Beyond Treason: Reflections on the Cover-up of the June 1967 Israeli Attack on the USS Liberty, an American Spy Ship, CreateSpace, 2012; Phillip F. Nelson, Remember the Liberty, Trine Day, 2017, Kindle l. 1307.

[7] Watch the 2014 Al-Jazeera documentary The Day Israel Attacked America.

[8] Phillip F. Nelson, LBJ: From Mastermind to “The Colossus”, Skyhorse, 2014, p. 508.

[9] John M. Newman, Oswald and the CIA: The Documented Truth About the Unknown Relationship Between the U.S. Government and the Alleged Killer of JFK, Skyhorse, 2008, pp. 636-637.

[10] Andrew and Leslie Cockburn, Dangerous Liaison: The Inside Story of the U.S.-Israeli Covert Relationship, HarperCollins, 1991, pp. 146-147.

[11] Joan Mellen, Blood in the Water: How the US and Israel Conspired to Ambush the USS Liberty, Prometheus Books, 2018, pp. 37-40, 49-50.

[12] Tom Segev, 1967: Israel, the War, and the Year That Transformed the Middle East, Henry Hold, 2007, pp. 329-332.

[13] Ball, The Passionate Attachment, op. cit., p. 58.

[14] Ronan Bergman, Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations, John Murray, 2019, pp. 18-20.

2-Remember America’s Dead on the USS Liberty

Israel is no friend and never has been one

Philip Giraldi • June 5, 2025

It often pays, literally, to be perceived as a perpetual victim, a status that Israel and the Jewish institutional constituency have exploited relentlessly since 1945. It is now eighty years since the Second World War ended and the numbers of those receiving “holocaust” reparations from the German government hardly seems to diminish and may now include children of survivors who presumably were somehow damaged in the womb after the conflict ended and the camps in Europe were “liberated.” More than 20,000 Jews fled to Shanghai in China before and during the war, avoiding the prison camps in Europe, but they too are reported to be eligible for reparations. And then there are the still sprouting-everywhere taxpayer funded holocaust memorials and museums throughout the US even though the alleged events commemorated took place a long time ago and far away from America. Public schools and some state colleges in America are also increasingly being compelled to teach about the so-called holocaust as part of the required history syllabus, so the brainwashing will continue into the next generation.

Excuse me, but if all of the above cannot be perceived at least in part as special consideration granted to a tiny part of the US population which is admittedly hugely disproportionately wealthy and politically powerful, it begs one to provide a satisfactory explanation for the developments. The latest turn of the wheel comes in the wake of the killing of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington DC. It is not widely known that the US Department of Homeland Security gives out discretionary grants of aid money to help provide security for nonprofit entities and groups that are perceived by the government as being threatened. The largest tranche of those grants, to the tune of more than $275 million in 2024 went to Jewish groups, monuments and buildings. A number of Jewish organizations and Israel-First congressmen are now calling for that money to be increased dramatically by an additional $1 billion. The money is justified by the much-touted claim that Jews are experiencing a surge in what is described as “antisemitism.” As many of the compilers of the statistics behind the surge are themselves Jewish groups that in some fashion benefit from the cash in hand, like the dreadful Anti-Defamation League (ADL) headed by the ghastly Jonathan Greenblatt, one might reasonably suspect that the numbers are cooked to include incidents so minor as to pass under normal circumstances. And there is also the issue of Israel itself, which is carrying out a genocide in Gaza and an occupation by Jewish settlers of what remains of historic Palestine on the West Bank. As the US government and groups like ADL define criticism of Israel as antisemitism any such commentary is rolled neatly into the statistics claiming the surge in anti-Jewish sentiment when it is really about the monstrous behavior of the Jewish state, which, in fact declares itself to be just that in law, that is, a Jewish state.

And it doesn’t all end there. There are numerous Jewish or neocon think tanks and foundations, all of which are well funded without any real need for a federal government handout to provide their security. Most of them claim to be “charitable” or “educational” to secure a tax exemption while they dig their talons deep into government in the United States at all levels down even to the state and local levels where many citizens cannot even write a letter to the editor to protest against Israel’s behavior without being denied benefits as an antisemite. Witness the recently passed antisemitism in education act in Arizona, which takes an extreme response to fear of antisemitism and makes it even more outrageous. The legislation bars public schools and public colleges from promoting what it describes as “antisemitic conduct” and creates disciplinary procedures for violations.

Worse than that, some states require applicants for jobs or benefits to sign a document confirming that they will not ever support the so-called BDS movement (Boycott, Divest and Sanction) which calls for pressuring the war criminals in Tel Aviv using economic measures. Indeed, the federal government is even worse with a national campaign against America’s universities being given alleged “credibility” by the depiction of college campuses as hotbeds of Jew-hatred even though in reality it is not about Jews per se and is rather Israel’s behavior that is arousing student anger as the mass starvation makes the piles of dead Palestinian babies continue to grow.

Israel’s perpetual victim status is part of the cover story that has been developed, most particularly in the United States, to explain away atrocities that have been carried out by the Israelis against their neighbors since and even before the founding of the state. As early as 1917 during the First World War, Britain, the colonial power in Palestine, responded to Jewish pressure from its major banking families with the Balfour Resolution, which promised a Jewish homeland. During the later post World War 2 period of the transition from British colonial rule which foresaw a division of Mandate Palestine into two separate states, Jewish terrorist groups brought pressure by assassinating British officials and soldiers and blowing up hotels and residences. They even went so far as to bomb and destroy the British Embassy in Rome!

Israel kills Americans whenever it believes there is some advantage to be gained from doing so and no presidents since John F Kennedy and George HW Bush have dared to push back to protect United States civilians and military even when major US interests are at stake. This reticence about confronting Israel has clearly been due to the widely recognized malignant power and wealth of the Israel Lobby. To cite only the most egregious killing of Americans by Israel, I would recall the June 8th, 1967 attack on the USS Liberty, which killed 34 crewmen and injured 171 more. The crew’s dwindling number of survivors are this very weekend having a reunion in Norfolk Virginia.

The attack was followed by a cover-up that demonstrated clearly that at least one president of the United States named Lyndon Johnson even back nearly sixty years ago valued his relationship with the state of Israel above his loyalty to his own country. The two-hour assault on the Liberty was, in truth, the worst attack ever carried out on a US Naval vessel in peace time. It was a surprise attack which was clearly intended to destroy the intelligence gathering vessel operating in international waters collecting information on the ongoing Six Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The Israelis, whose planes had their Star of David markings covered up so Egypt could be blamed, attacked the ship repeatedly from the air and using gunboats from the sea. When the ship’s distress signal was received, the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga launched fighters to go to its assistance, but they were called back under orders from President Johnson. The incredible courage and determination of the surviving crew was the only thing that kept the Liberty from sinking.

The Israelis and their political and media supporters in the United States have always claimed the attack was a tragic mistake while many of the Liberty crew have indicated their firm belief that it was anything but, that the vessel was flying an oversized American flag and was clearly and easily identifiable as a US Navy vessel. The ship’s commanding officer Captain William McGonagle was awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic role in keeping the ship afloat, though President Lyndon Baines Johnson broke with tradition and refused to hold the medal ceremony in the White House, also declining to award it personally, delegating that task to the Secretary of the Navy in an unpublicized presentation made at the Washington Navy Yard. The additional medals given to other crew members in the aftermath of the attack made the USS Liberty the most decorated ship in the history of the United States Navy.

The Liberty crew was sworn to secrecy over the incident and a hastily convened and conducted court of inquiry headed by Admiral John McCain acted under orders from Washington to declare the attack a case of mistaken identity. The inquiry’s senior legal counsel Captain Ward Boston, who subsequently declared the attack to be a “deliberate effort to sink an American ship and murder its entire crew,” also described how “President Lyndon Johnson and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara ordered him to conclude that the attack was a case of ‘mistaken identity’ despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.” The court’s findings were rewritten and sections relating to Israeli war crimes, to include the machine gunning of life rafts, were excised. Following in his father’s footsteps, Senator John McCain of Arizona later used his position on the Senate Armed Services Committee to effectively block any reconvening of a board of inquiry to reexamine the evidence. The cover-up continues to this day. Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis is one of the most ardent Israel-firsters in national politics. He describes his state as the most “Pro-Israel” in the US. When he was a congressman representing a Florida district several retired Liberty survivors who were his constituents sought to meet with him. He turned them down. Most of the documents relating to the Liberty incident have never been released to the public in spite of the 58 years that have passed since the attack took place.

Israel famously has long sustained the doctrine that Jews are somehow chosen by God and can do no wrong when they are advancing their own interests. This belief has meant near constant warfare directed against neighbors like the Palestinians, as well as against Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. Currently the Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is intent on destroying Iran’s military capabilities with the help of the United States of America. Netanyahu has argued repeatedly for over twenty years that Iran is on the verge of building a nuclear weapon, which would threaten both Israel and the region, but both the CIA and even Mossad agree that there is no such development being pursued on the part of the Iranian government. Ironically, Israel is the only country in the Middle East region that is “nuclear.” It has a substantial secret arsenal consisting of 200-300 nuclear bombs that was obtained illegally by theft from the United States. JFK may have paid a price for his temerity when he tried to expose Jewish groups that were acting as fronts for the Israeli government while also stopping the nuclear development and disarming them. I am not aware of any American politician having ever challenged Israel’s secret nuclear arsenal publicly and it is widely believed within the federal government that to do so would be “illegal.” That is what putting “Israel First” is all about!

I am sad to observe over this USS Liberty weekend how President Donald Trump is apparently crawling to Netanyahu and his murderous associates, just like his predecessor in office Genocide Joe Biden. The US has again in the UN Security Council vetoed an otherwise unanimous vote to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, supporting Israel but no conceivable US or even humanitarian interest. Instead of taking the relatively simple step to contact Netanyahu and tell him that he must end the slaughter of the Palestinians using weapons, money and political cover all provided in abundance by Uncle Sam or face the consequences immediately. No more money, weapons and visits from pathetic grifter Senators like Lindsey Graham. In fact it might be a good thing to suggest to Bibi that he-she Lindsey just might be tried for treason as he is interfering illegally with US foreign policy in both Gaza and Ukraine. But we will save that story for another time, maybe next week!

Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.

3- Former Deputy Australian PM Tim Fisher on the USS Liberty

https://www.theage.com.au/national/six-days-of-war-40-years-of-secrecy-20070527-ge4zne.html

https://www.crikey.com.au/2006/07/17/tim-fischer-attacks-israel/