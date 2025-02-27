Folks, I know for a fact that the criminal Jewish clown in the whorehouse has nothing between his ears just like the Jewish Biden cadaver. The USA, the whole West has been devolved into a circus that has been run and operated by the Jews and their goyim slaves for decades. Whatever has been said, done, broadcasted, and published is well calculated and will be changed and contradictory itself the next day. Remember the clown posted “Jeffrey D Sachs’ comment” on his official account?

The whole game is designed to fool the seppos and sheeple around the world. I have given credit to the Jews for their understanding Western mindset much much better than Gustave Le Bon tried to almost one hundred years ago!

You see folks, even one of a few true Western intellectuals remained such as Paul Craig Roberts and some true experts have fallen for this Jewish criminal clown despite all the documented evidences to the contrary! Did I say statism, nationalism, patriotism make people willfully blind?

Through my life, I’ve learnt one thing that has endangered humanity: Once “the crowd” believed certain thing, especially the thing that they wish and dream, evidences and proofs no longer count. Effective social engineering based on this “special weakness!”

Anyway, the last word is always yours.