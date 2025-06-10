The author saw the problem but misunderstood the cause. His argument based on the reification of false and flawed economic theory- euphemism for bullshit, and the Government’s criminal, fraudulent practice and lies!

As I have explained “money” is just MOE since govt invented infinite fiat paper and called it “legal tender”… inflation/devaluation is inherent property of fiats.. plus the statist capitalist exists, functions, operates, and survive totally on consumerism. That is to destroy/consume in order to produce, which accelerates the process of collapse.

The so-called government current account’s deficit/surplus is a make believe for deception. Government exclusively generates fiats thus there is no need for such current account whether deficit or surplus. People have been mind controlled to believe everything such bullshit.

Think about this my friend. If you were a person who had authority exclusively print “money” for people to use as MOE.. Would you care or bother to “account” deficit or surplus? Would you care or bother or need to make “profit” or “loss?” .. That’s where the MMT exists!

That’s why Mayer Amschel Rothschild declared "Give me control of a nation's money supply, and I care not who makes its laws!"

Think about that statement and let it sink in deeper my friend!

I give you a big hint: The current money deception of Jewish Western Central Bank DOES NOT APPLY in China where China Central Bank does not enjoy the “deception privilege” that its Jewish Western counterparts do. The CCP controls directly the China Central Bank as its “private tool.” That’s why the Soviet and pre modern- state capitalist China did not collect tax at all. Government did not have deficit or surplus. Government just prints and spends and destroy fiat papers as long as people work and produce and consume! Even the non-communist South Vietnam and communist North Vietnam before 1975, “personal income tax” did not exist! Since Government directly control central bank just like China!

In the whole Jewish Western world, both ordinary folks and intellectuals alike have been cheated and lied to by the Jewish banksters!

Wake up my friend, and think deeper! Question everything and unlearn all the Jewish make believe, my dear friend!

How long our modern consumerism economy would last as we just have to consume whatever they produce -not for our needs and well being- but for the sake of producers producing. We must consume whatever they produce regardless whether we need them or not, we consume so that they keep their factories runnig and producing.

Otherwise their is no economy, no factory, no job for boys and girls, since all of people’s livelihood totally depend on working for them, the factory owner ruling class!

Freedom to work with one own to exchange goods and services without the need of permit and license do not exist!

My friend, have you noticed that mom and pop’s shops have disappeared? Self-employed business and trades have also disappeared! Why?

Perhaps I will have to revisit this subject again with a long treatise. It’s amazing how “intelligent” people still reason and argue based on things that do not exist at all. Just like virus, one begets upon the others in University and Medicine Schools… but outside such bubble there is no virus at all!

All is about and of reification fallacy!