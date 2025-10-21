Paul Craig Roberts has never been very popular among “experts,” simply because he does not spin. He analyses and call a spade a spade.

Although just like everyone of us, PCR has some blind spots, but IMHO he has got almost every fact right. The facts and truth that both sides do not want to hear about themselves!

Everyone wants their side to be praised and their enemy be condemned!

War is the health of the State. The ultimate goal of Government is stay in power, protect and preserve their power, not about the people’s well-being, happiness, and liberty or any thing of “national interests.”

The reality is the so-called “national interests” together with “national security” are pretexts used by government and its thugs to oppress and take away NOT just every right of people but also their life!