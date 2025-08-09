My apology folks. I should have posted this piece of information.. I’d rather say an informative presentation by Prof Mearsheimer separately in its own entry…Well I am still naive to trust “people intelligence.”

I know I know … some of you would say that this Prof did not tell the whole truth about the Jews and their “promised land” project. It’s NOT just Zionism. It’s Judaism and its Talmuldic edicts! It’s Jewishness… etc…

You are right and correct! He would never dare to! Perhaps he did not even know about such Judaist Talmudic project!

Don’t expect too much from a formally well educated seppo, who was thrown under the bus just because he co-authored the silly superficial book “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy”.. But I digress.

Anyway, back to my point . The reason I now repost this video in its own entry is, yesterday I had a chitchat with some Christians and “overheard” some Viet MAGA proudly boasting about “the heroism of the God chosen people in defending the promised land!” Point being many many “citizens” out there don’t even know the basic facts!

I was neither surprised nor shocked. I know my ex-tribe. I am ex-Christian just like Gilad Atzmon is an ex-Jew. Gilad gave up. So did I. Been there done that.. I just shook my head at the persistent inveterate stupidity despite a large chunk of people in Australia are waking up with the recent defiant crossing the Sydney Harbour Bridge of 300,000 Australians:

And look at the whole power structure of the Jewish-A and that of the West and their cowardly morally corrupt scoundrels a.k.a politicians! Look at the MAGA, the so-called Christian Right /Evangelist… all of them have lost their humanity and become demonic Jewish creature!

You and I can be wrong about anything. To err is human. But when you deliberatly conciously support the Jewish genoicde of Palestinians, jump up and down cheering the bombing, murdering, slaughtering, starving millions of people children babies in real-time with self-confessing evidences proudly shown by the very Jewish perpetrators… you are anything but human being!

This is just a brief hence an incomplete history of the Jewish genocidal terrorist state. Billions people out there still need to learn just the basics!