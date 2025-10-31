Don’t take me wrong. I don’t give a damn about the Jewish-A or the seppos or whatever happen to them. It’s just the way and the questions which Tucker asks that I think those who still have something between their ears must ask. That’s all.

One may or may not agree with Tucker, his politics, or whatever. It’s irrelevant.

The point is Tucker, as a citizen, doesn’t just swallow whatever government says, he questions!

And here, one of the reasons I call that society “Jewish-A!”

As always, the last word is yours!