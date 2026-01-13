Folks, I hate writing about the Jewish-A Seppos. I am really sick of them.

The latest story is about ‘the Yanky/gringo thugs, equipped with a unique secret weapon (EMF) and a super team of super thugs, who had been trained and rehearsed for months with the real blueprint and exact security details of the target: the presidential compound.

So when these gringo thugs entered ‘noisily’ with over 150 aircraft, they bombed and massacred everyone in the presidential compound, including both civilian staff and special guards. Half of them were shot while sleeping!

And the rest is “their story”. Well, you and I know for a fact that the Jewish-A is ‘the land and home of all superheroes!’”

Venezuela has not been in peace especially since Hugo Chavez came to power. Venezuela has been under constant threat from the Jewish-A thugs in Washington. Effectively under siege, during the last two months of last year 2025 or so, I must say! High alert is the least I can say.

I come from a war torn country, Vietnam. I do know one or two about war and the psycho-and material, physical preparedness of the people particularly the army while “under siege.”

Thus, the first red flag I see is that unless the entire Venezuelan country and its army were a bunch of brainless people, there’s no way over 150 aircraft could enter their territory without waking up the army. They would have had a special directive to shoot any unknown armed force on sight, particularly at night—’shoot first, report later.” So without or without electronic communication, there must have been military response to such quiet intruding force! Unless their weapons need internet connection to operate!

Bear in mind that the ‘most powerful ally,’ Putin’s Russia, was there with all the latest technology!- Well, I don’t mean to accuse our dear Putin-Russia of anything! I am just stating the facts!

Granted that even the gringo thugs used “special weapon” to massacre all the presidential security details. What about other locations that were destroyed without any response? Venezuela has govt sponsored/funded local militia even better than both Vietnams during the War! (“Dân Quân” in the North- “Nhân dân tự vệ” in the South)

Second big red flag is, right after math, the new “authority” immediately called for the “national unity” while welcome peaceful dialogue with the enemy!

So if you, any Venezuelan is a true Chavistas patriot, don’t ask any question specially questions that cast doubt and suspicion on any leaders’ loyalty and integrity, which would be harmful to the national unity! Just obey and do as be told!

The fact is, people have been told “unofficially” the same story of Gringo special forces with special state of the art weapons ! No betrayal, no backstabbing at all. We, Venezuelans, our well prepared army, and our ally the Putin-Russia were simply overwhelmed by such “superior forces!”

The thuggish criminal Gringos love such response. They need such “story” to help to vindicate their own “exceptionalism” at home to their own jingoist MAGA and right-wing idiots. It’s a perfect win-win plot!

Those who support the Resistance against the Empire should swallow and follow this narrative too! Otherwise you are just a shill for the Empire!

Well, as for yours truly I say DILLIGAF! I call a spade a spade as I see it!

That’s all said. If any Venezuelan who still has two brain cells then many obvious questions need to be asked. One of those is:

How did the gringo thugs know exactly all details, locations, position, personnel’s activities and time of the presidential compound including the most secure chamber, which had been blocked before Maduro and his wife even approached?

How many Venezuelans who have the clearance to know such details?

Don’t ever forget that Fidel Castro survived 638 assassination attempts by the legendary “three letter super Gringos!” This does not mean Cuba did not have traitors and turncoats. Fidel Castro knew and did his own home work with high vigilance. Fidel Castro, like him or hate him. He knew and understood his enemy!

By the way, the Jewish criminal orange clown boasted and bragged that he was watching such super operation in real time in the “situation room” I would guess!

Oh! I remember Obama, Biden, Hillary and a bunch of Gringo thugs DID WATCH the blank screen of non-existent murdering of “fake” Bin laden and his guards in Pakistan too!

https://www.cjr.org/behind_the_news/notes_on_photo_fraud.php

https://www.flickr.com/photos/obamawhitehouse/5680724572/in/photostream

By the way, I don’t mean the bullshit story Seymour Hersh made from the CIA feeders either!

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2015/05/15/lai-truyen-bin-laden-cam-bay-cua-bai-viet-seymour-hersh/

You see folks, Osama Bin Laden, the purportedly real, true biggest, most hated and feared enemy of the Gringo, but THEY, the super gringos did not want to capture this lonely defenseless old man at Abbottabad, Pakistan and then to parade him on American streets and try him..as they have done to Maduro!

Instead, the Jewish-A thugs just killed him and took his corpse with them to some navy ship; did the DNA test to confirm Bin Laden identity, and then respectfully granted him a “sea burial” according to “Islamic tradition!”

And most of high IQ seppos swallowed that shit! Except people like yours truly and Paul Craig Roberts, the late Prof David Ray Griffin, prof Michel Chossudovsky etc..and true Muslim people!

Anyway, while we wait for time will reveal as our golden wisdom teaches us, I should at least give these ‘superheroes’ the benefit of the doubt. I’m waiting for the day they go to North Korea and kidnap Kim Jong Un, or maybe some Hamas or Hezbollah leaders, and bring them back to Washington to stand trial and be paraded in American streets, just as they’ve treated Maduro!

USA, the nation of all superheroes, bullies, and bullshit