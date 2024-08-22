Folks, We are living in a very interesting time in human history. At this particular time we , those have been paying attention, caring about other people, and doing our own research know that we all are facing multiple attacks from multiple fronts so to speak.

The Jews alone are not the main problem, Jewish power is just the worst symptom of all the symptoms from the true deadly cancer : Statism, the system of government thuggery authority.

Without such “Statism, the system of government thuggery authority” that most of people believe, the Jews are just annoying people as they were hundreds or thousands years ago. Without Statism, the system of government thuggery authority, all “great men/women” such as Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Ho, Polpot Eisenhower Nixon etc…, would have been just two-bit thugs at some corner of our streets.

That’s said. So I need to take another pause to meditate, reflect… to minimize making mistakes and errors.

I leave you folks with these two clips, which IMHO, contain some both very important information and dangerous misunderstanding of what’s going around the world.

You see folks, when these experienced, well informed, well versed people like Larry who still misunderstands about the true nature of current crises hence still formulating and suggesting a wrong solution….We just cannot blame ordinary folks!

I dare go out with a limb to say that there is a "hidden" idiocy of the statists” who just repeat the same “pyramid topdown model” …for thousands years and hope for the best!

How can these “smart people” expect to pick an orange while watering and fertilizing a lemon tree?

Anyway, please find time to watch and listen to their conversations BETWEEN THE LINES, and give it your utmost critical thinking folks.