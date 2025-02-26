War is a democidal concert. In such concert there are compositions. But in a “classical democidal concert” there is only ONE most important central composition, a big one: The Grand Symphony. We all can recognize all the players/performers, the musicians, and especially the conductor, the Maestro.
Unfortunately in such Great War Symphony, as in the The Great Covid19-Symphony, it’s hard to know the composer(s). Not because they hid from us or they are invisible, but because people are blind! Stupidly blind, cowardly blind, and willfully blind.
Racism /and the so-called racial realism make people stupidly blind. Fear make people cowardly blind. But statism (nationalism, patriotism) make people willfully blind.
