Did I say the Jewish-A had been in trouble internally? Yet, the Jewish controlled Cabal has dictated and directed all this.

But make no mistake. Without the Jews, other statist groups would have done the same. The Jews just happen to be the latest victors in the statist power game in which the Jews have successfully outsmarted and outwitted all of other power groups in the West and in the Muslim/Arab world.

It’s statism 101: The Jews would have never been able to achieve such power without your Government and “your consent!”

I invite you to “imagine” that tomorrow, somehow the Jews just being wiped out completely. The world without the Jews, so to speak! Then what will be next?

I give you some hints:

In 1933 a thug named Adolf Hitler posing as super patriot and got “the people power” with the mandate of ‘wiping out the Jews, the main enemy of the Aryan German who were “destroyer of culture… a parasite within the nation…” (per Mein Kampf) and Hitler was granted “plenary authority” by Germans to destroy all the other socialists and… the Jews.. Well, not all the Jews though!

In 1922, in Italy another thug name Benito Mussolini also got the “people power” by posing as super strong patriot- and ruled Italy with “plenary authority” the people gave him to get rid all of the socialists…and the Jews!

Or just look at the past. The whole political history of our mankind. Look at at every single kingdom, every single empire. What do you see?

Or right now. Just look around you in other nation-states that have no Jews! What have you seen? What do you see?

The rest is “history.” I let you folks do your own due diligence and think. Think critically then come to your own conclusion.