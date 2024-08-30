The Final Extermination of Palestine Has Begun...

Paul Craig Roberts • August 29, 2024

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli colonial army has pushed the 2 million surviving Palestinians into an area of less than 15 square kilometers (less than 6 square miles). It continues bombing them. The obvious aim is to push the whole population into Egypt’s Sinai desert and to provide their land to illegal settlers.

The US enables the Israeli genocide while the UK and EU applaud it and criminalize dissent against it. The Arab states stand aside and watch. Which one of them will be next?

August 28, 2024

Israel Starts Ethnic Cleansing In West Bank [ This should read: “Israel Completes Ethnic Cleansing in West Bank Begun in 1947” ]

The Anglo-American colonial project in Palestine has launched another war to remove the indigenous population from its land.

Israel launches major operation in West Bank; Palestinian officials say 9 killed – Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/08/28/israel-gaza-war-west-bank-palestinian/

TEL AVIV — Israel launched a major operation in multiple cities in the West Bank on Wednesday involving hundreds of troops.

The troops were sent in with air support and bulldozers, according to an Israeli military official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military operation. Eyewitnesses cited drones scanning the skies and armored personnel carriers carrying troops on the ground.

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet, the country’s internal security service, announced in a brief joint statement they were launching a counterterrorism operation in Jenin and Tulkarm. [“Anti-terrorism” is Israel’s code name for throwing Palestinians out of their homes and off of their land.] Operations were also reported in al-Fara’a refugee camp, near Tubas. At least nine Palestinians have been killed since midnight, the Health Ministry in Ramallah said. Seven were taken to a hospital in Tubas and two to a hospital in Jenin, it said.

Since June 1967, when the Zionist launched a war against its Arab neighbors, it has illegally occupied the West Bank and Gaza.

Today Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz tweeted in Hebrew (machine translation):

ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz @Israel_katz – 4:42 UTC · Aug 28, 2024 “The IDF is working intensively from tonight in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps to thwart Islamic-Iranian terrorist infrastructures that have been established there. Iran is working to establish an eastern terrorist front against Israel in the West Bank, according to the Gaza and Lebanon model, by financing and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons from Jordan.

We must deal with the threat just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and whatever steps are required. This is a war for everything and we must win it.” [ These Israeli claims are entirely made up in order to provide cover and justification for seizing the final remnants of the West Bank. As the remnants of the West Bank are entirely surrounded by Israeli territory, it is impossible to smuggle weapons into the West Bank. See map. Click on map to enlarge.]

In the Gaza strip the colonial army has pushed the 2 million surviving Palestinians into an area of less than 15 square kilometer. It continues bombing them. The obvious aim is to push the whole population into Egypt’s Sinai desert and to provide their land to illegal settlers.

A similar project has now started in the West Bank. The Zionists plan to raze it and then push its Palestinian population across the river into Jordan.

There is little support the Palestinians can count on. The ‘western’ world is supporting the Zionist entity with all it has. The U.S., Germany and others provide it with a steady stream of weapons and ammunition. The Arab world is mostly silent. Turkey provides the Zionist entity with oil stolen from the Kurdish regions in Iraq. Egypt has expanded its economic ties with Israel by becoming a way station for imports to that country.

The axis of resistance, a mixed agglomeration of irregular forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen – nurtured by Iran – is the sole external force that is willing to intervene.

But the axis has so far been careful to not give a cause for a U.S. intervention against itself. Hezbullah in Lebanon has settled one of its conflict accounts with Israel. As Alastair Crooke in a talk with Judge Napolitano (vid) quoted here by Yves Smith, provides:

[6:40] “What we have seen is the war fragmenting in different ways. First of all, it fragmented with the killing of Fuad Shukr in Beirut just before Haniyeh was killed in Tehran. And for that reason, the actual operations of the Resistance changed. Because as far as Hezbollah was concerned, the killing of Fuad crossed all red lines, all the understandings, the careful balances were broken by that. And they opened a separate account, quite separate to what was happening in Gaza. And they opened a separate account.

“And so what happened in this weekend was about settling that account with Israel. And it stuck very carefully to the equation, the war equations, that they had between Israel and Hezbollah. The didn’t go out of the equations. So if you like they attacked in Tel Aviv the Mossad headquarters and the headquarters of 8200, equivalent roughly to NSA in the US, if you like, it’s the communications intercept. Because that was the decision-making if you like structure that led to Fuad Shukr’s killing in Beirut. And they did in Tel Aviv because they killed him in Beirut. There was a complete equivalence if you like in that.”

Hezbollah and Israel have settled the account over the killing of Fuad Shukr. But the accounting for the Zionist war against Palestine is not yet finished.

The operation also created deterrence against further Zionist attacks on leaders of the resistance (https://www.raialyoum.com/did-hezbollahs-attack-undermine-israels-assassination-approach/):

“Hezbollah’s response of missiles and drones early yesterday morning in Israeli territory, specifically in the central area of Tel Aviv, is significant because it means that Israeli operations to kill leaders of resistance groups in Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen will now be met with a prompt and effective response. Furthermore, these operations have come to incur substantial costs.

“Efforts by the Israeli entity to cover its growing number of defeats and failures through fabrications and forgeries are no longer effective, as resistance groups are exposing them on the ground through precise counteractions.”

Iran, which still has to revenge the recent killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran, will make a similar calculation. Its upcoming operation against Israel related to the Haniyeh case will be separate from its defense of Palestine’s rights and population.

That defense will continue until all rights of the Palestinian, including the right to return to their land, are restored.

This is a curious report, a combination of fact and unreality. Israel has never given back an inch of the land Israel has stolen from Palestine. Israel will certainly not give back Gaza and the small remnants of the West Bank considering the trouble to which Israel has gone in order to empty Palestine of Palestinians. The October 7 attack has been used precisely as I forecast. Palestine no longer exists; yet Western idiots keep talking about a two-state solution.

Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy were the last American presidents capable of standing up to Israel. And Americans think they live in a superpower. What they live in is a super-compliant Israeli puppet state. A long line of Israeli prime ministers have boasted of this fact. But if a gentile mentions it or even quotes an Israeli prime minister boasting of their power over Washington, the gentile is said to be anti-semitic.

