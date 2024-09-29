My friend, first heartfelt condolence to us all!

I’ve already given my thought on such heartbreaking question in the latest post:

“As I’ve said, and I say it again. Among the weaknesses, the most important element in all those assassination is “the inside traitor.” NOT just their “sayanim,” whom the MOSSAD has plenty planted in the Western world, especially in the Five Eyes.”

But before I give you my opined elaboration on this assassination. I must tell you and every Muslim/Arab out there the fact that I learnt for half a century ever since I was fooled by the Jews and their Western christian minions till now. I learnt these facts from my own tribe, both inside and outside Vietnam; from the time I’ve been living in Australia, in the USA, and from traveling around Europe. This is first hand experience. I wrote about this in my wordpress years ago!

-As a Muslim, one must know and understand the fact that EVERYONE HATES MUSLIM! Christians, Buddhists, Asians, Whites etc..

-They ALL don’t like blacks, but hate Muslims.

-And as dramatic as it may sound, but to the major Muslim/Arab power statist players, Palestinian Hamas, Lebanon Hezbollah are their weakest links! These major Muslim/Arab power players have always signed with the Jews and their Seppo minions several “accords” at the expenses of Palestinians and Lebanese and other Muslim/ Arab ordinary people. It’s stupid of them to trust such eternal enemy, but that’s what they have been doing!

-And Muslim/Arab dislike and hate each other, not just between Sunni vs Shia. Just look at Malaysia vs Indonesia in South East Asia. I don’t need to tell you about Middle East and West Asia. You know much better than I do. Whatever reason I don’t know! But they do back stabbing each other!

Now, come back to your question. I know as much as you do that Hassan Nasrallah was a very careful man, a very responsible leader, a much loved man and leader. But why did he drop his usual guard and moved down to Beirut especially after Iranian Helicopter crash and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and at this dangerous time?

That means there must have been someone close to him and be trusted by him convinced him to come down with “perfect protection and safety” in Beirut, a “home gound” so to speak , for a “serious talk on serious matter” concerning Lebanon/Hezbollah/Palestine with “someone” which (the discussion) and whom Hassan Nasrallah just could not decline- since he was a very responsible leader and a much loved one, while the Jewish terrorists monitoring his movement!

I love the God Father trilogy (Before 1975, I’d read the novel-Viet-translated-version when the first Godfather was released) only because in this novel, as in the Chinese classic “the Warring States”, it tells the readers about the reality that most people try to deny: Only those closest to you and are trusted by you can hurt you the worst and get you killed when you feel safe the most!

Yasser Arafat was poisoned via his own PLO Fatah bastard! Qaddafi, Saddam Husein, all fell through those were close to them!

Fidel Castro survived numerous attempts on his life because he did not trust anyone! He arranged his own security!

I myself, been there done that! Even my own family back stabbed me and I could not do nothing about this!

Reasons? Blackmail, Fear, Envy, Jealousy, Stupidity, Cowardice, Fame, Money, and… perceived Power!

That’s all of my “six cents” (pun intended)

As always, all the rest and the last word are yours!

PS:

One more thing, the most important thing, I forgot:

IMHO, the Jews will only fall, IF and ONLY IF, the Christians and the Muslims realize and recognize that the so-called “Hebrew Holy Stories” they believe and incorporated into their own holy books are indeed satanic, perverted, and anti-humanity fiction that was created on the spot by the symbolic 72 Jewish scribes circa 3rd Century BCE and continued later after CE, and then later translated back to Hewbrew/Aramaic! NOT the other way round as people have been told!

I don’t know how ordinary Christian and Muslim believers would reconsider and react to this, but people who are interested in this field and scholars around the world have no doubt that the root of this particular problem lies, inter alia, right in this filthy, perverted fiction! Marcion of Sinope was just one of the early brave Christians who dared to call this “abnormality” out!

=

Please consider my questions:

Muslim/Arab must find the answers to the two most important questions:

Why are Muslim/Arab societies either poor or/and weak? ( Or you may put the question in the other way round: Why are your enemies rich and strong? )

Why are Muslim/Arab easily to be bought by the Jews and the West despite Jews and Yanks are their “eternal” enemies?

Otherwise, all beyond saving!