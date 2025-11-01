Folks… Do you really think ONLY Jews commit such fraud?

Could they have succeeded in such fraud without the State/ the system of government and its swindlers a.k.a politicians and their thugs?

Without the Jews have there been crimes and fraud like these?

I am just curious!

And I do have a feeling that Statism and the nature of the system of government perfectly fits for the Jewishness!

Anyway, read these “his-stories” below and come to your own conclusion. Please be honest!

Serge Alexandre Stavisky: The Jewish Fraudster Who Brought Down a French Government

October 27, 2025/3 Comments/in Featured Articles/by Jose Nino

A single fraudster exposed the fragility of modern France by showing that power serves itself before it serves justice. Serge Alexandre Stavisky was born on November 20, 1886, in Slobodka near Kiev in the Russian Empire. The son of Emmanuel Stavisky, a Russian Jewish immigrant, Alexandre received his formal education at the prestigious Lycée Condorcet in Paris.

Yet by 1912, at just 26 years old, Frederick Brown writes in “The Embrace of Unreason: France, 1914-1940,” that Stavisky “was well on his way to establishing himself as an inveterate swindler.” That year, he rented the Folies-Marigny Theater for the summer and put on a play that shut down after just two weeks. He never paid back the concessionaires who had put down deposits, and although he was caught, he avoided trial when World War I broke out. The war also spared him from prosecution for cheating a munitions company, Darracq de Suresnes, out of 416,000 francs in a shady deal to sell bombs to Italy. After receiving amnesty in 1918, Stavisky picked up right where he left off—running even more elaborate scams.

Brown notes that Stavisky “was by no means alone in robbing French investors during the 1920s.” Almost as notorious as he was, Marthe Hanau and her former husband Lazare Bloch became infamous figures in the financial world of 1920s France. Hanau was born in Lille in 1890 to a Jewish industrialist family. Her mother, a frugal Jewish shopkeeper in Montmartre, managed to provide a dowry of 300,000 francs when Marthe married Bloch at the age of 24. Bloch himself came from a family who made a fortune in the jute business and was widely presumed to be Jewish as well, given the way both were depicted in the scandal-mongering newspapers of the day.

Together, the couple founded a financial journal that promoted shell companies and fraudulent short-term bonds promising unusually high returns. In December 1928, police arrested Hanau, Bloch, and their associates after investors had lost millions. Hanau delayed her trial by going on a hunger strike and even climbed down a hospital wall using a rope made of sheets to avoid being forcibly fed. When the trial finally began in February 1932, she exposed the names of corrupt politicians who had profited from her schemes. Released from prison after nine months, she published an article exposing corruption in the French financial system, quoting confidential material leaked by a Ministry of Finance employee. The disclosure led to her re-arrest. She escaped again, was recaptured, and ultimately took her own life.

Their downfall became a spectacle for France’s growing antisemitic movement, which eagerly portrayed the scandal as proof of alleged Jewish corruption in finance and politics. The Hanau-Bloch affair foreshadowed later episodes like the Stavisky scandal, where accusations of Jewish financial manipulation were exploited to galvanize public distrust and delegitimize the French Third Republic.

Brown describes how Stavisky continued operating with even greater audacity in the interwar period:

No less devious was Stavisky, who entered the 1930s in the shadow of a trial adjourned nineteen times, but mingling prominently in café society, gambling for high stakes, and sporting the accouterments of wealth. He and his glamorous wife occupied rooms at the Hôtel Claridge.

A habitual trickster best known for his Ponzi-style schemes under the name Serge Alexandre or Monsieur Alexandre, Stavisky controlled two newspapers with opposing political leanings, along with a theater, an advertising agency, a stable of racehorses, and what Brown described as “a sty for enablers feeding at his trough.” Among the enablers were powerful police officers, rogue politicians, resentful civil ervants, crooked attorneys, media fixers, and influential members of the press.

In 1931, Stavisky launched the operation that would make him the titular villain of an affair that rocked the French Republic at the time. He had long set his sights on municipal pawnshops, or crédits municipaux—lending institutions recognized by the state as serving the public good and authorized to issue tax-exempt bonds. During a pivotal meeting in Biarritz, Stavisky persuaded the mayor of Bayonne, a well-connected legislator, to secure authorization for the creation of such a crédit municipal.

Historian Paul Jankowski, quoted by Brown, writes:

The month Spain lost its king, April 1931, Bayonne gained its crédit municipal. Revolution in Madrid had come just in time for Stavisky and his hirelings, and had made plausible their fable of jewels from Alfonso XIII and the royal family, from Countess San Carlo, from rich Antonio Valenti of Barcelona, and from frightened Spaniards reported crossing the border to seek safe haven for themselves or their valuables. Rumors of plunder and flight justified by their proximity to the town’s new crédit municipal, launched with a budget that would have been extravagant even in a teeming metropolis.

The forged bonds became the basis for every fraud that followed. Stavisky’s scheme thrived on complacency, deception, and a suspension of logic. As Brown noted, few paused to ask how Bayonne’s crédit municipal could afford generous interest rates during an economic downturn.

The fraud unraveled in 1933 when an insurance firm tried to cash its fake bonds. While the crédit municipal stalled, Stavisky scrambled to cover the shortfall through a new bond issue—but the press was already smelling blood in the water. Investigative reporters uncovered what government overseers ignored. Under orders from the state comptroller, the Bayonne treasury receiver examined the books and exposed a vast discrepancy between the institution’s declared assets and reality. There were no treasures being held as collateral, least of all the Spanish crown jewels. That December, police arrested the bank’s executive, Gustave Tissier.

Everything soon began to unravel. Brown recounts that “Beneficiaries of pension funds heavily invested in the crédit municipal (with the Ministry of Labor’s approval) derived some satisfaction from seeing Stavisky exposed.” The usually composed swindler panicked after learning of Tissier’s arrest and escaped to the French Alps. Authorities quickly launched a search for the man widely known as M. Alexandre. On January 1, 1934, Paris-Soir published an article titled “Search Continues for Swindler Stavisky.” Days after the manhunt intensified, a breakthrough came when France’s criminal investigation bureau, the Sûreté Générale, received intelligence they deemed credible. Inspector Marcel Charpentier immediately boarded a train bound for Lyon, arriving on January 8 at a secluded chalet clinging to the snow-covered slopes of Mont Blanc near Chamonix.

When authorities forced entry and approached a rear bedroom, announcing their presence, a single gunshot rang out. Inside, they discovered Stavisky with fatal wounds. Official pronouncements declared the death a suicide. But across France, skepticism ran deep—millions remained convinced that powerful figures, whose reputations Stavisky could have destroyed from the witness stand, had silenced him permanently. Nevertheless, heads continued to roll because of this scandal.

Among the earliest political casualties was Albert Dalimier, the Minister of Colonies. While serving as minister of justice in 1932, Dalimier had certified the Bayonne crédit municipal as a legitimate repository for insurance investments. When his letter of authorization surfaced in the press, he had no choice but to resign in early January.

The leaks’ broader impact could not be overstated. They triggered a cascade of resignations, arrests, and suicides that would reshape French politics. Prime Minister Camille Chautemps faced mounting pressure as revelations emerged that his brother-in-law, Georges Pressard, had postponed Stavisky’s trial 19 times as Paris Chief Prosecutor. After Dalimier’s resignation, Chautemps stepped down on January 27, 1934.

His successor, Édouard Daladier, took office on January 28 but lasted only 10 days. When Daladier dismissed Paris Police Prefect Jean Chiappe, right-wing leagues organized massive demonstrations that erupted into violent riots on the night of February 6, 1934, leaving over a dozen dead and over 1,400 wounded when police fired on crowds near the Chamber of Deputies.

Although Daladier survived three votes of confidence that night, he resigned a few days after. The crisis ended only when former President Gaston Doumergue formed a National Union government that excluded Socialists and Communists but included future Vichy leaders like Marshal Philippe Pétain and Pierre Laval.

13 months into the investigation, the examining magistrate delivered two volumes to the public prosecutor. Inside were 7,000 pages of expert testimony. Prosecutors ultimately indicted 19 of Stavisky’s associates for various crimes and misdemeanors. His wife Arlette was among them. The former Chanel model faced trial in 1936 on charges of conspiring in her husband’s fraudulent schemes.

A jury found her not guilty.

The Stavisky Affair’s parallels with the Jeffrey Epstein case are rather uncanny and reveal enduring patterns in how Jewish corruption manifests itself across different eras. Both Jewish men died under mysterious circumstances while in custody facing serious criminal charges. Stavisky’s death was officially ruled suicide despite suspicious ballistic evidence, while Epstein’s death by hanging in his Manhattan jail cell was also ruled suicide despite numerous procedural violations and equipment failures. In both cases, the official suicide determinations were widely questioned by the public and media, generating extensive conspiracy theories about coverups and murders.

Both individuals cultivated relationships with powerful political and social elites. Stavisky had connections to French cabinet ministers, deputies, and high society figures. Epstein was associated with prominent politicians, royalty, and business leaders including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew. These connections raised questions about how both men avoided serious legal consequences for extended periods. Stavisky’s trial was adjourned 19 times over six years through bribery and legal manipulation. Epstein similarly evaded serious prosecution for years despite mounting evidence of his crimes.

Both cases involved questions about whether their deaths prevented exposure of elite networks. Stavisky operated through systematic bribery and corruption of officials, while Epstein faced allegations of using compromising material to blackmail powerful figures. The deaths of both men conveniently silenced potential testimony that could have implicated prominent individuals in their respective societies.

Stavisky’s downfall was not just the end of a swindler but the unmasking of a nation that had long been captured by Jewish interests. From that point forward, especially with the Allied victory in World War II, France would become just another playground for Jewish perfidy.

Source: https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/10/27/serge-alexandre-stavisky-the-jewish-fraudster-who-brought-down-a-french-government/

The Swindling Presidente-I

By Janet Flanner

August 19, 1939

As one of France’s internal political reactions to the Munich accord and the unprepared-for-war crises that came afterward, the Leftist Front Populaire was formally and finally declared defunct in the fall of 1938. Without a French woman by the name of Marthe Hanau, there might never have been any Leftist Front Populaire. Had Mme. Hanau not been a trader on the Paris Bourse in 1928, it is unlikely that Léon Blum would have been Premier of France in 1936. It wasn’t that the lady was a suffragette who worked for the Socialist cause. The lady was a swindler, laboring only to fill her capitalist pockets. She was the greatest, brainiest, most convincing and comical confidence woman France ever produced. Her swindles during France’s boodling nineteen-twenties, under the Radical-Socialist machine, may be ranked with the masculine chicaneries of the Oustric, Aéropostale, Baron Pacquement, and Sacazan scandals, which were the Ponzi affairs of France of the time. In a country where the female sex isn’t given half a chance, her achievement was even more remarkable because it became a cause célèbre and led to the public revolt which later swung the Socialist reformers into power. Indeed, in bringing things to a head, Mme. Hanau was topped only by one performer, and he was a prince of his profession. Alexander Serge Stavisky outdid her by crooking nearly ten billion francs and causing the February 6th riots of 1934, in which fourteen people were shot dead in the Place de la Concorde. Mme. Hanau merely caused seven citizens to quietly do themselves to death at home when they discovered her schemes had taken their last sous. As she was a spicy Paris personality, her death in prison the summer before Blum took over the governing of France was a loss to the chroniqueurs. Her life also represented a loss—one hundred and fifty-five million francs—to her investors.

Marthe Hanau was born Parisian, commercial-minded, and respectable. Her mother, a patient, penny pinching Jewess, was owner of a small Montmartre baby-clothes shop called La Layette pour Fr. 8.45. Though the profit was slight—one of everything an infant needed for $1.69 took close figuring even in those days—she was able to give a dot of 300,000 francs to her daughter Marthe when, in 1908, at the age of twenty-four, she married Lazare Bloch, a handsome, callow suitor whose family had done nicely in the jute business. By the time he and his wife arrived in the Correctional Courts twenty years later, they were divorced but still inseparable. She had taken back her maiden name, he had lost his patrimony and her dot, had been through bankruptcy, and was working for his ex-wife as a jolly, cigar-smoking customers’ man in her so-called investment house. Bloch described himself to the judge as “the kind of fellow who could sell peanuts to the Pope.” Police records showed that the only thing he ever sold was a bottled refreshment called the Tube du Soldat and described on the label as “Café et Rhum,” an unholy fraud palmed off on soldiers during the war. Because he omitted the word “imitation,” Bloch was arrested for misrepresentation of merchandise.

By the time Mme. Hanau came to court, she had for three years been one of the most talked-of figures in Paris. The financial pages of certain newspapers had given columns to her meteoric rise, the front pages of all newspapers had given double space to the facts of her sudden fall. During her apogee, millions of French had read about her and thousands had, unhappily, written to her, enclosing checks. Comparatively few people had seen her till she appeared, aged forty-six, in the prisoner’s dock. She was an unusually short, round woman, with vulgar, virile gestures, a taurian head, small even features, full rouged lips, sharp almond-shaped eyes, and a fulminating vocabulary and voice, both indicative of the crass energy on which she had built her career.

She had started her career, after her divorce, by selling perfumes and soap. The war was just over then and helping make women attractive once more had seemed a good, peaceful business. It was not, however, sufficiently exciting or devious for Marthe. She had learned through her ex-husband’s mishandling of their little fortunes how money could be lost on stocks; she was curious to know how it could be gained. She was an exceptionally intelligent woman, as the prosecution later stated; so intelligent indeed that, as the judge agreed, only when she was in prison would the stupid be safe. She had been educated to be a schoolteacher and had taken a first prize in mathematics; her brain had a native preoccupation with, and a fabulous memory for, figures. In the postwar air of France, Marthe Hanau had sensed the gathering of the monetary clouds which were to represent the true atmosphere of the nineteen-twenties. She suspected that credit, not cash, and that speculation, not investment, would be the crazy climate the world would have to weather, and she got herself ready.

It took time. It wasn’t till 1925 that she managed to open a one-room curb brokerage shop in one of the narrow streets behind the Opéra-Comique. There she also started publishing her famous Gazette du Franc, at first a tipster’s sheet. In three years it had become powerful enough to worry the French government and upset millions of gullible investors. For in casting about for a new method of arousing the postwar French appetite, Hanau had hit on an ideal dose—a mixture of publicity and patriotism. The average provincial xenophobic Frenchman swallowed it like a tonic. To appeal to him, she advertised herself as a new broker loyally supporting the French franc and French investments in opposition to the well-established brokers then universally boosting the English pound and American Can. She furthermore managed to be the one European of her time who made a good thing out of the League of Nations and the Treaty of Locarno, both then in high emotional favor owing to the signing of the Kellogg Pact. Hanau honored Mr. Kellogg’s work by getting out a special Kellogg Pact Gazette number. It was skillfully compiled by a new editor, Pierre Audibert, a high-class journalist who was a League fanatic and former political protégé of Minister Herriot. Through his Herriot and Geneva connections, Audibert obtained signed photographs and letters from some of the leading political and public figures of France and Europe: Briand, Barthou, Paul-Boncour, Primo de Rivera, Cardinal Dubois of Paris, and Poincaré. They were put in the flamboyant Kellogg Pact Gazette. There was even a picture of Mussolini, dedicated to “Il mio amico, Bloch,” which was a result of an interview Hanau’s ex-husband had had with Il Duce when they discussed some bland Franco-Italo-Hanau farm-mortgage scheme. Because of a political tie up with the Minister of Education, the Kellogg number was franked to all ambassadors in Europe and, what was worse, to every school-teacher in France. Though the diplomats doubtless realized that Briand, Barthou, et al., in donating their photographs, were merely getting advertising for themselves and their political policies, the school teachers thought the leaders were endorsing Hanau and were, in fact, okaying her investments along with Locarno and peace among men. For, besides Poincaré’s face, the Gazette also included announcements of Hanau’s projects—her Consortium Francais, Société des Valeurs, Ile-de-France real estate, Midi golf courses on abandoned farms, all offered with the pledge, believe it or not, that they would not be permitted to pay dividends of more than forty per cent. To the little French speculator, investing with Hanau seemed like investing with the League, la belle France, and heaven on earth, with, for once, a fat reward for his virtue. Investors’ money began pouring in from all over the Republic.

Then followed Hanau’s greatest period. By 1928 she had installed herself in impressive quarters at Nos. 124-6 Rue de Provence, with 450 local employees, 175 agents operating all throughout France, and a job for her ex-husband which gave him, among other things, 7,500 francs weekly for cigar money. She paid herself 150,000 francs a month. Marthe Hanau had become la présidente of the Compagnie Générale Financière et Foncière, which advertised itself as “a centre of brokerage operations and administration of capital.” Madame Présidente, as she was called, was the busiest woman in France, advising her 60,000 investors, supporting the franc, raiding the Stock Exchange, running seven new syndicates in oil, textiles, etc., and managing a business called Interpresse, which published two daily customers’ sheets, one of prophecy before the Bourse opened for the day, one of explanation after it closed. She was also busy paying her bank depositors eight per cent and telling the public that any bank which paid less was a robber. She worked from ten to fifteen hours a day.

Her special power as a promoter apparently came from the facts that she half believed in what she was selling and that, being French, she regarded cupidity as a national virtue. This last gave strength to her gift for advertising. Since she was contentious and well informed, her shrewd attacks in the Gazette on big business and its privileged profits made her seem a champion to the small bourgeois, squeezed between the depreciated franc and the new postwar industrialism. Her relations with her readers and investors became half avuncular, half demagogic. Being a dominant personality, she was obeyed as if she were a man; being a woman, she was loved as if she were a friend. Along with their checks, provincial investors sent presents of homemade pâtés, garden flowers, and knitted scarves. Her customers were principally the clergy, widows, retired military fogies, school teachers, and small-town shopkeepers.

Hanau’s psychological chemistries were violent and personal. She hired people just as she wrote her market prophecies—on hunches. Her staff adored her. Competence and experience were of no interest to her and probably she sensed that such qualities would have cramped her broad style. She saw herself as a woman of destiny. She had a tremendous gift of gab. Her conversation, whether with a customer in her office or with her Bourse touts at a Montmartre inn table, was a swift alto combination of swearwords, salty repartee, unbalanced invention, and unvarnished common sense. She loved hard-luck stories; she gave thousand-franc notes to down-and-outs and costly gifts to her pals. As she said, “I give an automobile away the way I give a box of candy.” She gave three handsome motors to herself: a Hispano, a Voisin, and a Panhard. Because she was too busy to fuss with fine clothes, she wore outsize schoolgirl black dresses with schoolboyish white collars and cuffs. However, she found time to purchase 2,000,048 francs’ worth of diamonds and pearls and some sable coats as a sort of distraction. She always kept a minimum of a half-million francs in her checking account; during one market crisis, she carried one million in cash in her pocketbook. Though her ex-husband, Bloch, had moved up enough in the world to buy Chez les Zoaques, Sacha Guitry’s Normandy estate, Mme. Présidente’s official residence remained a simple suburban villa in the outskirts of Paris. There she lived with a lady’s maid so devoted that she later helped her lady escape from prison. For her occasional flings at gay night life, Hanau also had a little town flat in the Rue de Varize, decorated with racy mythological scenes. With her favorite friend, Mme. Joseph Pollack, exotic-looking offspring of a respectable Parisian jeweller, Marthe sometimes rushed overnight in the Hispano to Monte Carlo for a weekend of gambling. Money was the only thing Hanau could work at or even play with.

As the winter of 1928 opened, the French Radical-Socialist government began getting cold feet. Its leaders had rashly lent their faces and sentiments to Hanau’s house-organ Gazette, and were under suspicion of having done far worse; smaller party figures had accepted tips, subscriptions, or cigars from the ubiquitous Bloch. Savings banks reported enormous withdrawals; it was rumored that six hundred thousand million francs had been turned over to la Présidente for speculation. The French government was in financial difficulties, as usual. It was feared the Banque de France was going to have to offer another measly three-per-cent national loan, and as long as Hanau and her promised forty per cent were on hand, who would buy?

On December 3, 1928, a special Cabinet meeting was held to decide what to do with the woman. It was done the next day. A year after Premier Poincaré had given Hanau his photograph in the interests of world peace, he made war on her by having her arrested. She was locked in St. Lazare Prison, accused of swindling, abuse of confidence, and infraction of corporation laws. Bloch was lodged in La Santé Prison as her accomplice, along with editor Audibert and an elderly Count de Courville, Hanau’s business manager, who had been hired because he had a title and knew nothing about business. Though they were to discuss her in detail in the courts for the next twenty-seven months, it took the state’s financial experts only an hour in the Hanau offices the next morning to see that she was a crook. Her underwriters in her promotion schemes were dummies, usually her ex-husband, operating under a series of fictitious names. Her investment syndicates the experts described as cisterns from which she dipped old investors’ capital to ladle out as dividends to new speculators. Her eight-per-cent bank had neither ledgers nor bonded cashiers, having operated through pretty girl secretaries who fluttered around with loose leaf notations, with the totals on file only in the Présidente’s head. As the government’s spite and legal machinery, now both powerfully directed against her, proceeded, Hanau was declared bankrupt. She protested that her assets “almost equalled her liabilities,” and though this was no ideal of solvency, it was nothing to go bankrupt about in the then money-wild France. The sum of her escroqueries was figured at 155,971,000 francs. Her bankruptcy was based on a little estimated deficit of 28,000,000 francs. ♦

Published in the print edition of the August 26, 1939, issue.

Source: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/1939/08/26/annals-of-crime