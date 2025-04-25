“The Jews have no right to be there. In every debate it’s assumed that the have a right to be here when they are foreign occupiers. This is always deliberately omitted.”

Yes, you got a point with such fact. However, such fact has not been totally omitted. It has been still from time to time mentioned in the debate as a euphemism “Zionist colonization plan” which also implies these Jews are not Semite, but European Khazarian a.k.a Ashkenazi. Jews. And such proven fact is not taboo knowledge. Many have openly discussed in mainstream such as Gerald Celente, Shlomo Sand, Gilad Atzmon etc...And fundamentally this fact has always been “denied” by these Jews.

The taboo knowledge is the Jews’ eternal goal, in print (Torah and Talmud) and in speech. Such Jewish eternal goal is to exterminate those people living in the land of “promised land” a.k.a modern Greater Israel, the Yinon Plan. This obviously means the so-called “two state and one state “solution are never their intention but just mere lies and deception.

The important point is such crucial knowledge of such fact is taboo to every one, including Palestinians Shia Muslim, but not to the Jews. The Jews, their Rabbis have often loudly and arrogantly and proudly promulgated this plan, but not a single one “debater” even Palestinians, Hezbollah, Shia Iranians ever dares publicly to base their argument on this fact which are from the very horse’s mouth! The Jews just cannot deny this fact!

Why has such obvious crucial fact been deliberately omitted by both sides of the debate? Especially by the Muslim and Palestinians.

Simply, If this fact is presented with proofs and facts from the Jews’ very own words and confession then the Palestinians and every single people who have been living I the “promised land” do have every right to wipe out such Jewish genocidal stolen state at anytime as existential self defense!

As a matter of fact, the Muslim/Arab Palestinians, Hezbollah, Shia Iranians have never had a plan to exterminate the Jews. On the contrary, all of them, Muslim/Arab have always tried to be”nice” and”kind” to the Jews and ready to negotiate….with a hope that one day they can live peacefully and equally with such genocidal chosenist Jews!

Naivety, stupidity, or cowardice? Or any thing else? To me it’s a mystery!

Only the Arabs and Muslims can and must answer this question for themselves!

Even Hitler never had plan to exterminate Jews. On the contrary, Hitler did assist the Jews in occupying or rather stealing Palestine! This is the fact!

Can you, my friend, or any of my readers tell me if any of what I have presented above is not true, is not factual?