Dangerous and Deceptive Notion of “Deterrence and Guarantee”

The only DETERRENCE and GUARANTEE you can have are NOT just your fighting capability but most importantly your proven WILL and DETERMINATION to STRIKE your enemy at anytime you choose, and via versa!

In the essence of Power, especially in our statist world and its modern nation- states, the notions of “deterrence” and “guarantee” are deceptively overstated deliberately!

Look at the so-called MAD (mutually assured destruction) and current Putin-Russia!

Forget the two little retarded nuke possessors namely India and Pakistan (supposed that such nuke exists at all)

Their “nukes” deter no one and give no guarantee at all!

Hezbollah had had such deterrence and guarantee as it had proved decisively its will and determination to fight and strike in May 2000 … until Hassan Nasrallah lost such will and determination despite it still had powerful striking capability in October 2023. The rest is history!

The Jewish terrorist genocidal State had such “deterrence and guarantee” until Palestinians and their Resistance Forces decided to prove their WILL and DETERMINATION to fight for their dignity and the future of their children despite having less capability on 7th October 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood! The rest is …the current situation!

The same is true with Iran. Iran has powerful striking capability, but has shown no will and no determination to strike and fight. the rest is… the current situation and the coming attack still hanging on the Iranian people’s heads!

The current “pause fire” in GAZA happens because the Will and the Determination of HAMAS and other Palestinian Resistance Forces to fight!

The USA has been enjoying such DETERRENCE and GUARANTEE because the USA has proven that it WILL and DETERMINE to strike swiftly … except when Houthis Ansar Allah, a tiny poor Yemeni showed its WILL and DETERMINATION to fight back at anytime with whatever it has!

My dear Angels of Gaza, HAMAS and all Palestinian Resistance Forces!

Please for the sake of the Palestinian children and their future Palestine, NEVER FORGET this truth about Power, especially the Jews!

It’s me folks, this yours truly is no expert of any field at all, he just has a big mouth and a bad habit of “talking tough” because he has nothing to lose! :-)