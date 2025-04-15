The Iranian Regime just keeps playing pathetic game of “international law” while their fellow Muslim Palestinians especially Shia Muslim in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen have been being massacred every single day!

The noose has been tightening around the neck of the Islamic Theocracy and the Regime just keeps playing dumb and stupid with such “brilliant move!”

Given all their existential enemies, the Jewish state and the Jewish-A, internal political and economic situation, and their latest moves which reveal their intention and their “bluff.”

If I were the Iran’s Regime, I would attack the Jewish state now with real hard “promise”, not the “promise” on empty space. The real attack on crucial Jewish state’s infrastructures, If Iran truly has the real capability as it has claimed, will certainly cripple the Jewish state. This attack in turn will force the Jewish-A either pulls back with true negotiation or commit suicide for the Jews by attacking Iran!

Either scenarios will create a whole new “international situation” which will draw more real attention and true concern from major players such as Turkey, Arab Saudi, Russia, and China… while will also ease the Jewish pressure on Palestine, Lebanon, and that of the Jewish-A on the Houthis. This will enable Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis begin real coordinated counter attack on the Jewish state, not just IDF, everything is legit target! (My assumption is that Hamas and Hezbollah did truly understand their existential situation, which I am not 100% sure it is the case)

In this scenario, Iran would be free with its main force to focus on dealing with the Jewish-A when being attacked or better enter a true “negotiation” with real bargaining power.

As mentioned above, such a decisive and bold move of Iranian Regime will create the whole “unexpected” new “international situation” for their enemies to “reconsider” their stand as far as the hubris Jews and the hubris Jewish-A are concerned.

It’s just a big IF from me! Because whenever I hear and look at the Iranian President and his FM, I can only see two dumbshit cowards. The chance for Iran to redeem itself looks very thin, unless the Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) make their move to force these “international law” grovelers out in order to act decisively to save Iran and themselves. Otherwise the Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) will be massacred. Learn from Libya. Syria! And learn from the Houthis!

Therefore, for Iran now the crucial move is not just “BRING IT ON,” but “ALL IN!” Otherwise Iran will perish all toghether with Palestine and Lebanon. Only the Houthis will survive!

That’s me, the one who “claims” to know and understand the Jews and the Sseppos inside out, folks!

Do you believe me?