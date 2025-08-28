This intelligent Muslim still has not understood that the whole mess is the result and consequence of Hassan Nasrallah’s fatal naivety and deadly strategic error or rather the lack of it.

Naivety: According to Norman Frankenstein personal conversation with Hassan Nasrallah, Hassan Nasrallah still believed there was a “good side” of the Jewish-A!

Strategic error: Also according to Norman Frankenstein personal conversation with Hassan Nasrallah, Hassan Nasrallah (wrongly) believed that the USA controlled the Jewish terrorist State not the other way around!

This is effectively means Hassan Nasrallah under-estimated or rather DID NOT understand his enemy at all! He did not and could not fathom the Jews and their Jewish power over the USA and the West. Thus as the result, he wrongly focused mainly on diplomatic dealing with the USA and the West through “Lebanese Government” within the DEFENSIVE STRATEGY instead of formulating a long term OFFENSIVE STRATEGY to destroy the Jewish terrorist state, the root cause and his Shia people’s true existential enemy.

In other words, just like current moronic theocratic Tehran, Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah until his death still fatally believed in negotiation with the USA to settle the “conflict” with the Jews. Like almost all of Muslim/Arab Hassan Nasrallah until his death still did not understand that there is no such thing as “conflict with the Jews,” since the Jews ultimate goal is to eliminate them all! There is NO conflict to be resolved and settled. Head, the Jews kill you! Tail you are killed by Jews!

That explains why and how the whole Muslim “strategy” is called “Axis of Resistance” with just defensive with limit retaliation only when being attacked severely with no real strategy at all!

Read the so-called “Hezbollah’s Manifesto”

That’s why Hassan Nasrallah hesitated and fatally decided to follow Tehran in pursuing “Negotiation Strategy” and NOT joining Hamas after 7 October 2023 and perished!

I know that many Muslim still dream that Iran will come to save Shia Lebanon! Idiots cannot learn and deserve to be eliminated! Bear in mind that Lebanon has been sold out by non-Shia Lebanese (I.e the Sunni, Christians ) long time ago!

The question now is: What Shia Lebanese Hezbollah can do now in this situation? The whole world either ignore/ be indifferent or/and against them! The total sell-out the region to the Jews has been an unwritten agreement led by the USA with all major nation-states for decades! All we have witnessed so far is just a playout with their theatrical performance. It’s cruel! It’s Jewishness tha’s why!

The battle of Buffaloes of Kruger is the ONLY solution!