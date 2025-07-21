Patrick Henningsen, everyone knew then and know now that the Jews want every centimeter of the whole region, not just the “Yinon Plan”, plus their original land of Khazar: Ukraine! Except the incompetent, stupid, and cowardly morons in Tehran!

As I have said and I say this again, the Iranian people will pay heavy price AGAIN because of such morons!

Look at what these morons in Tehran still think!

WTF! The “international law” that gave the Jews brutally stealing the Palestine land from the Palestinians with Jewish terrorism… And then allows the Jews slowly carrying out the land thieving and genocide of Palestinians that have been intensifying unabated in full speed since 7th October 2023!

Such “International law” that the Jews and their Western minions literally shit and urinate on it at every chance, and have “used” it to lynch Sadam with a pack of lies, to murder Qaddafi and destroyed Libya, and murder Iranian civilians and Iranian scientists ever since 1979!

Yeah! I almost forget, the “international law” that welcomes Jolani, the Jewish ISIS terrorist whom the Jews and their Western minions used to destroy Assad- Syria and right now have been murdering Christian, Alawite Syrians!

I am done with Iran as I was done with koshered Putin-Russia!

!