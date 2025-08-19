Well, I can visualize such day when our sky is constantly full of AI insects a.k.a drones carrying and delivering ordered merchandises everywhere! What a beautiful sky our posterity will inherit from us a degraded humankind!

But that’s not the only scenario I am terrified about such futuristic life for our posterity. I can “see” such drones will not just only carry and deliver ordered items, but must perform multi-tasking for government thugs as well. It’s always a part of the deal under statist system. You must work for us and with us in order to be in business let alone staying in business. You will be correct if you happen to think: “ that’s mafia!” Yes, government is mother of all Mafia! Have you been living under the rocks all this time?

Side notes-Didn’t you know that not only website dot.com business must “co-operate” with organized thugs (a.k.a govt) to stay in business but doctors, dentists etc...coffee -shop also must accept to perform “certain task” at “national security” request? Well, not just been there done that in the past, but I’ve personally experienced them all first hand right here in this “arse end of the world!”

I came from a junta regime and the a communist regime of Vietnam. When I came to live in the West I naively thought “liberal democracy” must be better since there “is” the rule of law and that the “constitution is above all” blah blah blah...Well, do I need go further? Have we all seen enough of “rule of law” “due process of law” and “constitutional law”, “human rights”...even “Christian values?”

So when such day come the sky will be filled with AI INSECTS that will not only deliver merchandises but also collect every data and everything from everyone as Edward Snowden revealed years ago that Government does collect everything from everyone! This means everyone will be under constant surveillance at every inch and every corner 24/7!

And our air space will be filled up with micro wave in multi-frequencies not just beyond 5G but even 10G- 20G frequencies...Human body will be fried constantly by such powerful microwave! Please think of such “infrastructure” needed to run such AI and multi-tasking drones! Let this sinks in folks!

It’s all up you. Your life, you decide!