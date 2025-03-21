Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Basic Trap People Don't Want to KnowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Basic Trap People Don't Want to KnowTheTaoOfAnarchyMar 21, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Basic Trap People Don't Want to KnowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThey hide everything from YOU but collect everything about YOU!Sheeple often challenge me with “Do you have anything to hide?”My reply is “I have a very important to hide, that’s called PRIVACY”Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Basic Trap People Don't Want to KnowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare