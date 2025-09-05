If I were a Arab/Muslim I would have never expected any Western country or Russia or even turncoat Muslim such as Turkey, Arab Saudi and the like to do or not doing something for Palestinian or any Muslim plight, since they are Jewish koshered slaves. That’s who and what they are. You don’t expect a thieve a murderer to be honest and doing noble act!

What I would have expected from and condemned is my own brethren, in this case the most powerful Shia country Iran, which has stated commitment to Palestine and Lebanon , and whose Shia theocratic leaders have repeatedly boasted and bragged that they already had and would have crushed and destroy the Jewish genocidal state at anytime with their more powerful weapons … but somehow did not want intervene to stop the Jewish genocide of their Palestinian and Lebanese brethren … except giving their crocodile tears and excuses!

I am not a Muslim or an Arab. But I found this behavior is obviously not just cowardly but a stupid sell-out, a cowardly betrayal. Can you call someone your brother, sister, or friend who has been just looking on while you have been being beaten to death by your common enemy?

That’s why and how and feel disgusted ans sick every time I hear or see these stupid, incompetent and betraying cowards in Tehran on the news!