To the Angels of Palestine, HAMAS and All Resistance Forces from Gaza to West Bank!

YOU are the SOLUTION. The ONLY SOLUTION, and the future of Palestine! That is the reason why there has been a big campaign to demonize and criminalize you and those stand with you and support you HAMAS and the Resistance forces around the Western world in attempt to scare and force people to denounce you!

I am so scared! So I have no choice but to DENOUNCE YOU right here!

As long as humankind exists on this planet, you HAMAS and Palestinian Resistance Forces with your struggle for freedom and dignity will be the brightest stars of freedom fighters in the sky of human history.

There is a Viet proverb saying:

“nực cười châu chấu đá xe, tưởng rằng chấu ngã ai dè xe nghiêng” ("People laugh at the grasshoppers kicking a chariot , it is expected the grasshoppers would fall but the chariot tilted in the end")

It’s believed that the above proverb is the epitome of the struggle of the small Viet tribe against the giant powerful China. But such heroic struggle will be dim standing next to the struggle of the Palestinians, which fight against NOT ONLY the Yahweh chosen rats but also the whole Jewish minion West!

I am an atheist. But since you are believers. So I say : May your Allah be with you to the victory when Palestine will be free!