Folks, as I had showed that Substack had surrendered to thugs in the past as it blocked my “PM delete option,” so I just made another testing experiment on Substack to see this “free speech” platform works “deeply” for statist thugs.. and these substack thugs did show their true color:

You must have noticed that I posted “For Private Eyes Only” with a set of number “268891” which was an “expired” code to login via email. Guess what happened right on next “minutes:”

Those brainless thugs jumped in and… Substack blocked my “email login” via VPN! :-) :-) :-)

Welcome to the freedumb- democraptic WEST!

kkkkkkkkk!!!