These moronic incompetent cowards in Tehran still refuse to learn!
The Jewish-A is just the Jews’ attacking dog. The Jews have tried their best to use this rabid dogs instead of the Jews themselves, to attack everyone for them.
Attacking the Jewish rabid dog is to fall into their trap and their plan, idiots!
The center of the problem is the Jewish State! You fucking morons!
Attacking the Jewish state now is NOT just a legitimate act of self-defense to save Iranian lives and properties but to SHIFT the whole world attention to the Jewish state, the genocidal criminals, to create a new international paradigm with the flattened Jewish state a “fait accompli”
Once the terrorist genocidal Jewish state was flattened, the attacking dogs Jewish-A would think more than twice before even barking!
Iranian lives have been wasted and will be wasted in vain because of such inaction of stupidity and cowardice!
Discussion about this post
No posts