I have noticed some “strange things” gathering from last week. Have you?

Anyway first, here are some “rumors” currently going around the net, noticeably from the “brown Aryan” Jew admirer Hindustan:

After the 7 Oct 2023 when the Jewish genocide of Palestinians began intensifying into the current final phase, all the experts expected that the Muslim/Arab world would be united at least just to defend their “helpless” brethren Palestinians… Well, except at least this yours truly and certainty most of the so-called Arab/Muslim leaders who consider Palestine their “weakest link!” Hence become accomplices in this genocide of Palestinians.

In my case, I learnt my hard bloody lesson from my ex-tribe and the Vietnam War and the hatred between North and South… that still lingers on til this very moment!

And the reality is such “necessary and much needed unity” unfortunately has neither taken place even within the Palestinians i.e between Gaza and Westbank, nor between Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Muslim/Arab world remains divided more than even before! And the worst is the division between Hamas and Fatah has become even wider and deeper!

I wish I am wrong… That’s why I sincerely wish such above “rumor” spread out by the Jews were true!

And here, inside the Jewish-A where the Jewish controlled Cabal seems getting a gusty wind at their face! I just wish this “gusty wind” soon becomes a real storm!

By the way, do you remember these “events” below? I had always wrongly thought people around the world would learn something about the Yanks from the Viets’ experience of the Vietnam War!