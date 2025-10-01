Stew Peter's Theory on The Execution of the Kosher Boy Charlie
Have fun and be entertained, folks. And don’t ever forget to ask why this two bit kosher boy’s “public execution” has been apotheosised by both sides of the game.
-Here was the “saint of the nation” best moments at a silly battle on a pathetic subjects, which, by the way, was set up to pit the left-right crowd fighting against one another:
The whole saga tells you everything about the Jewish-A, its “indoctrication system” (not a typo) and the power that should not be that runs the whole circus.
It’s me anyway. The last word is yours as always.