I agree with and support Peter in this subject. I just like to add some important aspects of this problem.

Why those people who work for government become so cruel, so evil?

Simply because the delusion of power, of being special, of being “holier than thou.”

First, you would find this delusion in racism. People think and act “superior” than other simply because they believe their “race” is superior. I personally have experienced with this kind of delusion almost everywhere. Whenever I have a first conversation with a “white” person, this person would talk to me with such condescend attitude- Simply because I am “non-white.” Until “somehow” some information get through than the person’s attitude’s toward me “suddenly” changes.

The same is true with all ardent nationalists. And particularly true with Jews and their Jewishness. The super racists and nationalists:

Jews are true human. All the rest is goyim, who were born just to serve Jews… blah blah blah you know all the Judaist crap!I don’t think I need to elaborate this. You folks certainly have read some of their “Jewish superiority” recently!

Speaking of which, I have some funnier first hand experiences to tell here. Years ago when the so-called “Australian nationalism” began to re-surface as John Howard came back as “leader of the Coalition.” I met some young “Aussie nationalists” who angrily lectured me about “true Australian history!” And what a proper “Aussie” should be! Mind you, even some young Vietnamese nationalists tried to lecture me about “true history of Vietnam” and what a proper Vietnamese should be!

And the worst is government thugs of every single type! No exception!

Point being when a person joins and works for and in the system of monopoly of violent authority, this person gradually becomes delusional about him/herself with power, authority, and “smartness.”

A school drop-out kid, one he/she becomes thug a.k.a cop, You know how these kids behave don’t you?

An idiot, a crook, a criminal, a scoundrel, a psychopath, “somehow” becomes an “official.” All of the sudden, this “shit” holds the whole society’s fate, life and death matter in his/her hands! And just a small group of these worst of humanity come together, this organised gang “somehow” with your gullible and blind belief, possess “power” and “wisdom” to decide every aspect of the life of millions, hundreds of millions, and even billions people!

Did I just make all up?

Look around you! Look at your “leaders”, your government and their thugs! Look at the Jews and their Jewishness. Look at the so-called religious fundamentalists of all kind! Look at the nationalists of all colors, shapes, and forms!

Those government thugs act so brutally, cruelly, and arrogantly because they delusionally believe they possess such “authority” thanks to you- because you, the people, believe such authority exists! It’s called statism! Étienne de La Boétie called it “the voluntary servitude.”

The problem is not about these thugs, but the system that creates and enables such thuggery and you accept it!