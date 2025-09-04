STEW PETERS should be taken with a grain of salt.
He hates the Jews, but as a devout Christian, worships Jesus Christ, the KING OF THE JEWS.
In the New Testament, Jesus Christ is referred to as the King of the Jews, both at the beginning of his life and at the end.
As Nietzsche said: “You, who hate the Jews, why do you worship their religion?”
Peter’s worshipping a Jewish Jesus Christ, while espousing anti-Jewish views, is his Achilles heel.
It is a contradiction, an ideological inconsistency that requires mental gymnastics to sustain, potentially undermining his credibility among those who recognise the Jewishness of Jesus Christ as integral to Christian theology.
Stew Peters has referred to Judaism as a "death cult built on the blood of murdered babies". But it was Judaism that created Christianity and Islam.
Rabbi Tov Glaser: HOW THE JEWS CREATED CATHOLICISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RCehr7bCIF4z/
The Jew Marcus Eli Ravage author of ‘A Real Case Against the Jews’ published in Century Magazine, 1928 accurately described how the Jews conquered the non-Jews through Christianity.
Marcus Eli Ravage:
“We made you the willing and unconscious bearers of our mission to the whole world, to the barbarous races of the world, to the countless unborn generations. Without fully understanding what we were doing to you, you became the agents at large of our racial tradition, carrying our gospel to unexplored ends of the earth.”
“Our national history has become an indispensable part of the learning of your pastors and priests and scholars. Our Kings, our statesmen, our prophets, our warriors are your heroes. Our ancient little country is your Holy Land. Our national literature is your Holy Bible. What our people thought and taught has become inextricable woven into your very speech and tradition, until no one among you can be called educated who is not familiar with our racial heritage.”
“No conquest in history can even remotely compare with this clean sweep of our conquest over you.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4bRViR_56c
https://archive.org/details/2018-real-case-against-the-jews-a-marcus-eli-ravage/page/8/mode/2up
Christians and Jewish Rabbis Explain The Judeo-Christian Agenda
https://youtu.be/ADzjnLd0o1o
Rabbis and Christians explain the Jewish and Christian prophecies that will bring about the Moshiach (Messiah) in the end times and how everyone will worship the God of Israel.
Rabbi Tovia Singer at the 10:55 minute mark of this video:
“Without Christianity these Messianic prophecies could never have taken place. And therefore, Christianity and Islam were vital to setting up the world, preparing the world for Moshiach (Messiah) so they will recognise it.
Because if they were never exposed to the concept, Moshiach (Messiah) will come and they would say: “What is that?””
