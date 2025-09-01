Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterSteve FuckOff: A Typical JewishnessCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSteve FuckOff: A Typical JewishnessTheTaoOfAnarchySep 01, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterSteve FuckOff: A Typical JewishnessCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareLying through his teeth with straight face! No shame, no honor, no moralilty whatsoever. Thanks to the Jewish deceptive “Yom Kippur” and its "Kol Nidre" prayer!Let's Expose The Operation "Rescuing Jewishness" (Updated Kol Nidre Song)TheTaoOfAnarchy·May 20Kol Nidre - Al Jolson, The Jazz Singer (1927)Read full story1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterSteve FuckOff: A Typical JewishnessCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare