George! You must have known and understood how government system of thuggery works better than anyone else. You are so experienced with them all your life.

In Australia, one of the Jewish-A- British colonies everything is terrorism, everyone is terrorist when the govt-thugs say so. Period! Simply because those are running the country are real terrorists themselves!

-Anyone with conscience and principle dares supporting humanity against Jewish genocide of Palestinians, their names will be in the list of international terrorists. Unless they change their ass and support the real Jewish terrorist ISIS Jolani and their masters the Jews and the Yanks!

-You show no fear of government thugs- You are terrorist!

-You refuse to walk with your head down- you look up in the sky and film every unusual objects, especially thugs’ drones and warn people about them, you are in terrorist lists.

-You expose your government’s lies and being of Jewish accomplice in Jewish genocide of Palestinians, you are international terrorist.

- You support and show solidarity with Palestinian and Lebanese freedom fighters, namely Hamas and Hezbollah against Jewish land thieves and genocidal murderers, you are international terrorist.

[Side Notes:] I am an ex-Viet. I came from the land that was once invaded and brutally colonized by the French Christians. My late father and generations before him were called terrorists by the Christian West. Do I still need to elaborate further?

Google “Phạm Hồng Thái” and you will understand why I know, understand, empathize, and support Hamas, Hezbollah completely- though I am just unable to wear their shoes and share their pain and suffering.

So you thugs don’t ever dare tell me that Hamas, Hezbollah are terrorist while ISIS Jolani and their masters the Jews who are real and true worst terrorists of all are NOT!

-By definition, the USA and all the nations that have been trading with, sending weapons and money to the Jewish terrorist genocidal State, and now embrace their thug Jolani are international terrorist themselves.

Unfortunately, we all are living under statism, the mother of all terrorists.

That’s why we all become terrorist under government’ s statist eyes and when they say so! George!

That’s why I am soooooooo surprised and soooooo shocked…by what has happened to you and your wife at the airport, George! Always at the airport!

My hat off to you and your wife, thank you, George!

Anyway, folks around the world. Open your eyes and your mind!

Don’t be afraid of them, the Jews and their Govt’s thugs!

They will pressure you with all kind of tricks, threats to harass and intimidate you, and you must try not to succumb!

You have only one life to live and will die no matter what and how you try to prolong it, particularly by fear.

Live free and walk with your head up and die as a free human being.

My best wish to all the true human beings in the flotilla heading to Gaza!

PS

I forgot to warn all of those two bit Govt-thugs who are directly carrying out all the crimes against people fro criminal governments.

The time will come to you - and “Just following orders” is NOT a defense! Because if you are a human, you have a brain and a heart, you must use it!

Find a real job! Stop being a thug!