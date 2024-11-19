My friend, your comment is very intersting and profound in several ways. But I would like to chitchat on some trivial things first!

1- We are “no one,” no expert, no influencer at all..we are just some “fools” in this very tiny corner of sunstack… but thugs and substack have paid attention on our words… that means we must have hit some “nails right on their heads!”

PS : Even the Vietnamese communist thugs and the thugs of the South Junta’s remnant could not silence me at all!

2- While still waiting for the “coming very good news” (as far as I am concerned) I am not going to say much about any related thing… But this silly statists ex-thug Swiss has revealed something important that I’ve tried to tell and warned the people of the Axis of Resistance about that as whose leaders have tried to NOT talk about this! And this very fact and truth needs to be dealt with in a very serious soul searching manner. Otherwise… !!!

So far, despite decades… even centuries of bad experience with the Jews and the current on going genocide and the lesson of the Hezbollah/Hamas’s fatal miscalculation and “misunderstanding” of their enemy … and “the Mullahs” real intention, I have not seen any sign that could convince me that the Axis of Resistance or any “experts” have known and understood their existential enmey/ the Jewishness at all!

Anyway, as a young generation Arab, please just watch and listen to this segment and decide for yourself. I really want you to pay attention and hopefully would find a solution for your people since your username is “West Asian Unity”… which has not had any sign of its existence … yet! (remember what I said about the “weakest link?”

The full silly talk can be viewd here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlzO02NwSbY

Now, the main subject: Gold/silver and Cryptos/Bitcoin as MOE (medium of exchange)

For thousands years, gold/silver have been and still are universal of medium of exchange without the need of any authority recognition at all…. until Kings/Queen/Emperors intervened and gave special previlege and proetction to the “money changers” who were and still are ready to lend their MOE to the power of the day in order to gain and wield power of their own (not just by political donation). Remember the Rosthchild and Lü Buwei (呂不韋) biological father of Qin Shi Huang and the modern Wall Streets/ Banksters of our time!

And don’t forget the Executive Order 6102, in 1933 and the confiscation of Ron Paul Liberty Gold Coin in 2007, which was accused of being “Ron Paul dollars!” a pretext to rob gold from citizens! In my former tribe,Vietnam, after 1975! The communists did the same gold confiscation! They wanted to eliminate any powerful roival to their Ho Chi Minh faces just as they did in China!

My point is Gold/Silver as MOE cannot be monopolized or even hoarded since it is almost limitted/finite you must collect to spend and must spend to collect . That’s MOE is all about!

However, since the State/Government issueed unlimitted “colorfull papers” and called “legal tender” with the gun on people’s heads, and used the term gold standard to fake the value of their rubbish papers… So the “gold standard was and still is a cheat/deception for not just ignorant people but stupid mainstream econmists and their “intellectual idiocy!” Nixon and his banksters knew and understood such non-sense since the State/Governments always printed more of their pappers than the physical gold/silver they held. And with the “agreement” with Arab Saudi (opec) in exclusive use of US dollars in Petroleum exchange, the US did not need such stupid fraudulent “gold standar”. That’s the main reason Nixon and his banksters ditched that useless standard on the USA fiat papers!

Point being… that with the Statist power still exists with government brutforce and their thug gun on people’s head, the cryptos/bitcoin , like current gold/silver still need to be converted into government papers to buy and sell good and services! That’ why the “fiat toilet papers price” of Gold/Silver and now cryptos/Bitcoin exist which should have never existed at all.

The real and true reason or causing force that creates the value of Bitcoin (or/and any MOE) is the “unknown” market that only accepts Bitcoin as MOE for good and services! We don’t know how big and “where” such “market” is, since government has complete control of wall stree and main strees economic activities, so to speak . Think of the world oil market where OPEC “agrees'“ with the USA-Jews that ONLY accepts US dollars as MOE! (well… now and the BRICS is just the same shit with diffrent smell)

The only hope we have is the unique feature/characteristic of Cryptos/Bitcoin that gold/silver cannot have that is the non-physical form in blockchain and its absolute finitude…provided that the users do understand such powerful feature/chracteristic.

The problem I have seen is .. many Cryptos/ Bitcoin users do not understand cryptos/Bitcoin powerful charcterisctics at all. Most people just jump in for “buy low sell high” (which is OK and understandable) without any interest in “liberty and absolute ownership characteristics of Cryptos/Bitcoin! That’s why most of them have "happily” complied with KYC, AML etc…and even jump for joy and into the trap of the so-called “stablecoins” which are (oxymoron) kind of similar to “gold/silver cerificates” and the fiats themselves!

In cryptos/bitcoin.. either you have it or don’t…if you have it/cryptos/Bitcoin you must have and exclusively hold the private-keys , which either you have and hold it or you don’t have it at all! And when you make a crypto/bitcoin trasaction, no Bitcoin is moved since every single bitcoin is permantetly in the blockchain for eternity as long as the “net” still exists, but only “ownerships” of bitcoin being transfered from and to privetkeys!

My friend, How may users do understand this basic and powerful characteristics of cryptos/Bitcoin?

The point is Gold/Silver/Bitcoin have no “price”. They are defaltionary by it very nature in term of avaibility of good and services that gold/silver/bitcoin is used to exchange for -NOT in term of fiats! But Governments controls the exchange and mode of exchange … even mode of production and consumption… and above all, make the Fiats/ “legal tender” as the only MOE thru bruteforce! Go figure!

Once the power of the Satte/Government restricted the function of such MOE via bruteforce, they put the “Fiat Price” on it.. then gold/silver/ bitcoin or anything become or subjected to be manipulated and controled by the very ones who have more of fiats or control the supply of fiats, NOT the bitcoin itself!

LAST but NOT least, ask yourself, if people are not forced to use USD or any fiats to exchange for goods and services (buy and sell) can gold/silver or bitcoin be manipulated by anyone?

I hope my clumsy long answer would make sense and help you in someway!

As always, the last word is yours my good friend.

APPENDIX

https://supreme.findlaw.com/legal-commentary/in-paul-we-trust-do-the-new-liberty-dollars-bearing-candidate-ron-pauls-image-constitute-illegal-currency.html

https://mises.org/mises-wire/alan-greenspan-admits-ron-paul-was-right-about-gold

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2007/nov/16/fbi-raids-seize-dies-records-in-cda/

https://theconversation.com/how-the-us-government-seized-all-citizens-gold-in-1930s-138467