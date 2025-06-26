I respect the way you see it.. But I totally disagree. Statism has no stage as in linear progressive or the stair case. (Even so-called human civilization in this matter!) They are just elastic form with the same substance applied in different situation that will move forward, backward, leftward, rightward to fit the masses it rules. Just like a balloon with water!

Look at the ex-Soviet nation-states then at Vietnam and China .. Statism changes form RIGHT WARD regardless the labels to fit their masses according to their engineering. Whereas in the West, the USA and the Western nations change their forms LEFT WARD to fit the masses... Now you see the convergence of statism? As Tao Laozi and Buddhism observe the impermanent world but the world it is.. until you get out of the cycle and circle or end it!

You are seeing the same in South Latin America and Africa right now moving back and fort, left and right right and left! ! IMHO, that’s where you mistaken communism as the final stage! What is next after communism? Capitalism or wheresoeverism? Or as Marx lied to and deceived his disciples, after communism it’s anarchism! Marx was not only childish wrong but fatally wrong as the world has witnessed! Mark did not even understand what anarchy really was! That’s why he made up “his version of anarchy” to deceive his disciples! Even today as I said to you, many so-called “anarchist” have added quite a number of adjectives to “anarcho” because they don’t understand what anarchy is! It’s a name a label to call a natural state of being and things that generates spontaneous order! It’s moving like water and air! That’s all!

Human world as linear in text books has proven wrong my friend! I rest my case!