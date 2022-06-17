Folks, this is a very "interesting" conversation about "mass formation" or the "psychology of the mass" in which the current Covid mass formation is the focus point.

I strongly urge You folks to watch and listen to WHAT this "expert" in psychology has to say ... and USE YOUR BRAIN and your critical thinking to make your own conclusion.

-As for me, apart from his main analysis, I do not agree with his conclusion at all.

First he either folly missed or consciously omitted the oldest, longest and the most destructive continuous mass formation of all which are religion and statism! Statism is the most dangerous religion of all!

My argument is that without the permanent statist mass formation, this current covid mass formation would never have lasted a week let alone being formed globally. As a matter of historical fact, all mass formation in the past were effectively in essence statist mass formation! The Crusade, the Witch hunt, the two World Wars, the Nazism/Fascism, the Soviet, Communism, Colonialism, Imperialism, current consumerism and wokeism they are all initiated, ritualized, and prolonged by statism with government's brute force!

This current “Covid global mass formation” is part of statism itself: “The State knows best and decide everything with brute force!” Don't forget that Statism mass formation has been the universal foundation of human societal structure for thousands of years.

More importantly, since this is a statist mass formation (started and being maintained by the statist authority and the systemic statist belief of the mass) such solution of “speaking out” alone can never change anything. The fact that the continuing persistence of religion and statism in the world today despise the intrepid speaking out with principle of humanity by the 5% wise men and women continuously for thousand of years proves that speaking out alone can never stop such mass formation by Statist authority. It needs more than just speaking out. But speaking out is the indispensable first step.

It needs more than just a first step to solve the problem.

Anyway here is a typical "non-compliance "argument"

-THEY have been killing us with the clot-shot and now with food supply and energy crisis!

-We should revolt!

-No no no! Don't revolt! If we do we will fall into their hands. We will give them an excuse to use brute force to kill us all!

- But THEY have ALREADY been KILLING US for two years! And now THEY "release" more fake viruses to force more boosters, and create more food, energy crises!

-Yes, but... but...but