You see folks, not only Genocide has become our world’s normalcy. But even before that with the Covid19 fraud and scam, you saw quite a bunch of “well educated, intelligent” voluntarily doing stupid and self-harm things i.e wearing muzzle, facial diaper, injecting clotshot etc..

And now the whole “free world” people accept terrorists as national guests of honor. I do mean the people! Not just governments which in essence are terrorists themselves!

You see folks, rapists are heroes; terrorists are honor guests, and corrupt child-molesters are “leaders” who are NOT only still roaming freely but keep lying, attacking, murdering, and destroying other people lives, especially their own people and their society’s liberty!

While good decent people with integrity, principle, morality, and conscientiousness have been persecuted, intimidated, and even criminalised in the court of “law”

Actually such “normalcy” is NOT new at all! It has always been this way. It’s nature of statism and society under statism.

The only difference between back then and now is they, the PTSNB (the power that should not be) have hidden it until they see no need to hide their true nature any more!

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” Frank Zappa

You just cannot have orange fruit while keep growing lemon trees!