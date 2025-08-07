Oh! I AM SURPRISED !!! and SHOCKED!!! Are You?

As long as Statism/Government remains the foundation of human society, everything… shackle, chain, muzzle of different shapes and forms and democide will come inevitably and unavoidably! Or I must add since people still believe they need government thuggery to live safely every thing government does is eventually inexorable! It’s called “voluntary servitude.”

Government is the negation of liberty, period!

Humanity has been warned about government thuggery for centuries!

Just A Reminder TheTaoOfAnarchy · June 22, 2024 You know it, and you permit it. To be governed is to be kept in sight, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right, nor the wisdom, nor the virtue to do so…. To be governed is to be at every operation, at every tra… Read full story

Nation-states/governments and their thugs on this planet have been in lockstep with one another in controlling, oppressing, and enslaving humanity YOU, despite they go to war with one another from time to time … using your life, your family’s, your properties! That’s nature of statism. Scorpion must sting you! It’s scorpion!

So, stop pointing finger at some other countries with your jingoism, stupidity, ignorance while your own is even worse and you have already been concentration camp!