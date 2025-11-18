As I already opined on this subject not long ago

Recently the so-called “BRICS PAY” again has re-surfaced with much fanfare from the fringe of the net-world:

Warning: You must read this “scheme” carefully between the lines folks!

In the meantime founding members of BRICS literally are jingoistically spitting at each other!

Folks, I strongly recommend you to go to the UNZ.COM to read all the comments on this articles in order to see how childish and stupid these nationalistic comments this article has generated as always. That’s Hua Bin’s “mission” I guess!

Bear in mind that after the “India vs Pakistan Air War” both sides claimed victory bragging about their weapon’ superiority which are imported from China, Russia, and the USA!

Think about this and let it sink in…concerning the “cohesion of BRICS!”

LAST but NOT LEAST,

Like all of you I don’t know what happen in their closed doors or next years or any future… But I will tell you this, and please mark my words:

IMHO, INDIA has been and now is still a true cesspool under their own version of Hinduist nationalism ever since it gained “independence” from British. It’s their “culture” and their belief system that has been holding them back… Not the silly “IQ”

Like every individual or any group of people or society, INDIA will change better or worse. INDIA, given their human resources and the past inventions they did achieved, can become one of the best IF and ONLY IF its people, the Indians abandon their self-destructive Hinduist Cast System and other “traditional religious belief” from their own mindset.

Non-religious free Indians outside India have proved themselves more than just intelligent in different fields but caring human being such as Shiva Ayyadurai and many others.

CHINA’ s so-called “success” WILL NOT LAST LONG under such one party system with such hubris nationalism. CHINA is facing huge internal problem ahead as young generation will begin yearning for more freedoms and individualism as natural course of being. That’s why the CCP, like every statist government, is trying to promote its own version of “nationalism” to suppress such human natural tendency and desire.

Unless they realize it and make change to accommodate such basic desire as society enjoys material affluence.

“Nationalism” in whatever form does always require violent coercion for conformity against any “deviation!” That’s the destructive nature of collectivism - as collective “values” defined and decided by the worst few on top of the power pyramid must be imposed on the rest to maintain artificial social and political cohesion!

Have you seen that enough already?

Speaking of Asia as an Asian, the problem of all underdeveloped stagnated societies in Asia is not about such silly IQ, which is obtainable through learning overtime. It’s their belief system with submissive virtues to authority and tradition that is their problem. This “Asianness” has held them back for centuries. China, Japan, South Korea are these cases in point!

Look back at the way they lived (and their so-called IQ) if existed some hundreds years ago before the open contact to the wider world!

Even the whole Europe, which did not “exist” during the dark age under “Christianity monopoly of power” until the “Enlightenment!”

And just look at Europe and the West as a whole now under the Jewish controlled Cabal! Where is their “IQ?” Is it “Intelligence Quotient” or “Idiocy Quotient?”

The Arab World had advanced with scientific achievement for a short time and then died of religious extremism and complacency! And so far has not been recovered!

Humankind stands on each others shoulders and previous generations to progress. And suffers stagnation and backwardness when it refuses to learn and change their way of thinking. It’s called learning.

And even learning as a society does have the constrain of chance and conditions for learning to be realised which would decide the pace of change for the better- not the genetic IQ, which is only a modern concept, but not a “thing” at all!

What would you expect a Palestinian child growing up with given such condition in GAZA?

