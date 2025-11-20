Folks, the arrogance, the hubris, and stupidity of Yankee thugs have no limit!

I am not talking about the Jewish-A Government. Since organised criminals do what criminals do best.

I am talking about the people, the so-called “high IQ of the land of free and home of brave”… These “high IQ- idiocy quotient- people” did not learn anything from the Vietnam War, the USS Liberty, the 911…

I am not sure if the South American people, in this case the Venezuelan people would stand up to such bullying Yankee thugs or just capitulate just like the Muslim/Arabs have done.

And as always “our dear experts” missed all the main points!

In my book of experience of war with such the bullies whether the French, Yankee of the Chinese… as long as you can sustain their assault and manage to send their body bags back to their families to their homeland.. They will run as fast as they can!

BTW, IMHO, Nicolás Maduro is stupid and incompetent.

Politically Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez should have used their “rule of law” to “punish” all the traitors involved in the “coup d’etat”… including the Jewish Yankee minion Juan Guaidó and right now the Jewish Yankee “marionette” Maria Corina Machado. Charge this stupid Jewish minion Machado with “giving material support to terrorists and genocide” according to “national” and “international law!” It would be perfect move! All criminal evidences are there!

They call you terrorist without evidence! They arrest people without evidence! They make up all sort of accusation to actually murder people! Why not call them terrorist as they really are with evidences?

This is about time for ALL nations to play the “Jewish West’s Game of Words” to counter their bullshit! The West is morally corrupted! They have no honor, no shame!

Never appease Jewish Western thugs and the so-called “Western international opinion” especially the Jews themselves! Ignore them just like they way THEY ignore everyone and everything they wrote and signed! Learn this lesson from Qaddafi, Saddam Husein! Simply either ways they will kill you!

Economically should have tried every thing in his “authority” to ease all the burden on the people shoulders and give them more freedoms-less restrictions to produce goods and services - with non-interest government loans if necessary- Let people produce whatever they can and whatever they need themselves.

- Give real incentive to other foreign investment especially in technological and industrial sectors.

-Implement/invest in a long term national education program such as establishing a high standard university focused and specialised in commerce and science/technology - and invite real professors and educators from advanced countries to teach and manage this special institution! (remember this is to minimise the cancer of local corruption which is a must for this long term program to be successful in improving national brain power)

I am an anarchist, that’s all I can think of as a “statist leader!” in the situation of Venezuela! LOL!

If you have time watch these conversations and come to your own conclusion.