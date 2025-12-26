Folks, I came across this American when I was about to turn off my pc. Nothing new in what sees, analyses, and explains the reality not jsut of his own society but of our human civilisation. The “civilisation” whose foundation is statism, the centralised system that enables a single individual or just a tiny group of individuals to hold the violent coercive power to decide and dictate the fate of all the rest.

What does make me - not very surprised but - surprised nevertheless is such sharp mind of his seems unable to see that the system does not just “evict” you out and away into the wild and forget about you!

On the contrary, those “Kakistocrats-Corporatocrats” and their army of order follower thugs will never forget about you and will never leave you alone to do what you want as free person outside the system!

They just “chuck you out” of their “zone of privileges” in order to force you back into a different “concentration camp” and will play you as their cheap toys, cheap guinea pigs before actually culling you all!

Bear in mind that the statist system and these psychopaths never let any thing and any one out of their control or to be wasted!

Don’t believe me? Have a hard look at Gaza and the way they have been playing Palestinians as their cheap toys and as guinea pigs for every thing they want to be experimented and tested!

You all have been warned for a long time “Gaza will be the way of the world!”

It’s just me. The last word is yours as always.