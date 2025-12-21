Well, for years from time to time I’ve stolen some of Mike’s works and posted them here with my comment/praise/criticism. You know I am a kind of person just call a spade a spade and give credit where credit is due regardless.

I do like and respect Mike and his works despite his politics and worldview are different from mine. In essence, he is religious and statist. I am not.

Today as I come back and visit his Health Ranger Report site. Wow, what a pleasing surprise! Mike mentioned “Statism” in his strongest criticism!

Previously I did hope and predict that with such intelligence, scientific mind and mind of science, and especially courage, Mike some day would change and openly move forward and towards the natural direction that many peace and liberty loving people have : anti-statism.

What surprises me is I did not expect Mike to make such a leap forward too soon, much sooner than I thought.

Well, watch and listen to what Mike had to say lately and come to your own conclusion.